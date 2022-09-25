Read full article on original website
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect fired semi-automatic weapon leaving man critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a semi-automatic weapon was discharged on a West Philadelphia street Tuesday morning, sending one man to the hospital. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly struck in the chest near Landsdowne and Edgewood streets around 1:38 a.m. He was transported to a...
phl17.com
Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
fox29.com
Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School
A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.
fox29.com
Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month. A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind. Two female suspects grabbed her...
fox29.com
Man, 26, fatally shot in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An act of gun violence has claimed another life in Philadelphia after a shooting in Frankford. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Responding officers discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
phl17.com
Teen girl last seen in Holmesburg at 3:00 am
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Jayda Gomez was last seen on the 8200 block of Craig Street around 3:00 am. Gomez has a tattoo on her right shoulder, “Jay,” with a...
CBS News
Man found shot in Carroll Park: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 40-year-old man was found shot in the Carroll Park neighborhood of Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Edgewood Street. The victim was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say
A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
fox29.com
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
Man dies after being shot 21 times in Philly neighborhood: police
A man was killed after being nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. They said the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street, nbc10 is reporting. Police said that the man was...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teens injured in early morning double shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were injured in a double shooting in Hunting Park, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened at 3:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt boulevard. Police say a 13-year-old was shot in the thighs and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he...
phl17.com
Philadelphia man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly raping, beating a 71-year-old woman
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man wanted for sexually assaulting and beating a woman was arrested in North Carolina Monday. The incident happened on September 15, 2022, in the 7400 block of Devon Street around 3:30 pm. According to police, a 22-year-old man entered the home of a 71-year-old woman through an...
WGAL
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
fox29.com
DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office. Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.
fox29.com
"A cowardly act": Leaders react to deadly ambush shooting of Philadelphia teens after football scrimmage
Local leaders reacted to the ambush shooting of five teenagers who police say had just left a high school football scrimmage when they were shot. One of the victims, a 14-year-old, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting near Nicetown McDonald's leaves teenager, another victim injured
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager and another person were injured in a double shooting near a Mcdonald's in Nicetown, according to police. Authorities say police are investigating the double shooting that occurred near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning. According to officials, one of...
Philly police release video that shows suspects who ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair
A newly released video shows the faces of many of the suspects as they rush through the door.
fox29.com
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
