Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School

A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Man, 26, fatally shot in Frankford, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An act of gun violence has claimed another life in Philadelphia after a shooting in Frankford. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Responding officers discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen girl last seen in Holmesburg at 3:00 am

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Jayda Gomez was last seen on the 8200 block of Craig Street around 3:00 am. Gomez has a tattoo on her right shoulder, “Jay,” with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man found shot in Carroll Park: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 40-year-old man was found shot in the Carroll Park neighborhood of Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Edgewood Street. The victim was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies

PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

