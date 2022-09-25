ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers had tumultuous first training camp in 1926

Smythe put together strong team, was 'shattered' to be replaced by Patrick. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, with NHL training camps underway, Fischler looks back 96 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Bruins To Honor Zdeno Chara With Ceremonial Puck Drop On October 22

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will honor the career of former Bruins captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara with a ceremonial puck drop on Saturday, October 22, when the team hosts the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden at 1 p.m. Individual tickets and suite rentals are currently available. Fans can purchase...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Blues 4, Stars 0

DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 30. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets. Since the...
NHL
NHL

Preseason: Sharks vs. Kings

Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the game can be found here. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'This Guy Is A Game Changer': Ronning Praises Forsberg's Evolution

Preds Great Cliff Ronning Believes Filip Forsberg Is Poised For Another All-Star Campaign. Cliff Ronning couldn't wait to get back to Nashville this summer. Yes, Ronning loved the team re-signing star forward Filip Forsberg to a long-term deal, as well as the other offseason moves bolster the Preds Stanley Cup chances. Yet, it was the excitement of helping his daughter Carly move for her freshman year at Belmont University that made him feel the same excitement he felt when he played for the Predators from 1998 to 2001.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Sept. 27 at Chicago

Tuesday's preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks figures to be the most veteran-heavy lineup the St. Louis Blues have used thus far in the preseason. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Brandon Saad and Jordan Kyrou highlight the list of forwards traveling to Chicago, while Justin Faulk and Nick Leddy are expected to make their first appearances of the preseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Bruins Announce Roster For Game Vs. Rangers

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New York Rangers on September 27. Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET

WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Blues in Preseason Opener

Chicago falls 4-1 to St. Louis in their preseason opener at the United Center. The Chicago Blackhawks suffered their first preseason loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, 4-1. Cole Guttman scored the lone goal of the night for the team in the second period tying the score...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp

At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Mike Sullivan Discusses Preseason Loss to Detroit

The majority of Pittsburgh's regulars made their preseason debuts on Tuesday against Detroit at PPG Paints Arena, with the Penguins using the following lineup... Jarry and DeSmith split the game. After McGinn opened the scoring just 1:42 into play, much of the night was spent on special teams. The Red...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona

The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Kaprizov not skating for Wild, 'no issues'

Mangiapane joins Flames; Suzuki back on ice for Canadiens. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Minnesota Wild. Kirill Kaprizov did not skate Monday for precautionary reasons. The forward took a...
NHL
NHL

Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night

Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday evening. Both clubs are 1-0-0 in the preseason to date. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The radio broadcast of the game, with Tim Saunders and Steve Coates on the call, will be on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Devils Open Preseason in Montreal | PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils open their seven-game preseason schedule with a showdown against the Canadiens at Montreal. You can watch the game on the Devils' official app or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below plus lineup updates, interviews, videos and more. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. BY THE NUMBERS.
NEWARK, NJ

