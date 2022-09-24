ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Sharply

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 3.6 cents today to $5.784, its 23rd increase in the last 24 days. The average price has risen 56.5 cents over the past 24 days, including 9.6 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Diego County Desert

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the San Diego County deserts with temperatures expected to reach 110 today, according to the National Weather Service. The excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,. particularly for those working...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SANDAG drops controversial 'road usage charge' for drivers in the region

San Diego County’s transportation leaders removed a proposed mileage tax for drivers, which sparked much controversy throughout the region. If passed, the tax would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The proposal is a part of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) $162.5 billion transportation blueprint approved late last year by elected officials to boost transit services while limiting car travel through 2050.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water

Encinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
gbsan.com

Top 5 Ski Destinations Near San Diego and Los Angeles

Southern California may be best known for its scenic beaches, rugged cliffs, and picture-perfect warm weather, but there is much more to this region than sand and surf. With several adventure-packed ski resorts just a day trip away, visitors have plenty of opportunities to ditch their flip flops for ski boots. Here are the top five ski spots that are worth visiting come winter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Three people hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision in Chula Vista

An elderly woman drove past a red light in Chula Vista and triggered a multi-vehicle collision that hospitalized three people with major injuries. An elderly woman in a White Honda on Monday drove northbound on Paseo Ranchero at approximately 9:24 a.m. when she ran the red light on Telegraph Canyon Rd, according to OnScene T.V. Three other vehicles were westbound on Telegraph Canyon Rd traveling up to 50 mph at the time of the collision.
CHULA VISTA, CA

