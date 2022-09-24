Read full article on original website
San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Sharply
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 3.6 cents today to $5.784, its 23rd increase in the last 24 days. The average price has risen 56.5 cents over the past 24 days, including 9.6 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Diego County Desert
An excessive heat warning has been issued for the San Diego County deserts with temperatures expected to reach 110 today, according to the National Weather Service. The excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,. particularly for those working...
SANDAG drops controversial 'road usage charge' for drivers in the region
San Diego County’s transportation leaders removed a proposed mileage tax for drivers, which sparked much controversy throughout the region. If passed, the tax would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The proposal is a part of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) $162.5 billion transportation blueprint approved late last year by elected officials to boost transit services while limiting car travel through 2050.
Two San Diego area high schools among best in California for 2023, study says
Two San Diego County schools were named to the top ten public and private high schools in California.
Fatal pedestrian hits becoming frequent in San Diego County
California Highway Patrol is dealing with a number of fatal pedestrian crashes on freeways and roads, including three this week.
North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water
Encinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
San Diego-based 'City Tacos' sells 3 million tacos
The restaurant, City Tacos, was founded by Gerry Torres in San Diego's North Park neighborhood in 2014.
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 26 at 3:30AM PDT until September 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San. Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating...
Weather warnings issued for Julian, other parts of East County
The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.
Top 5 Ski Destinations Near San Diego and Los Angeles
Southern California may be best known for its scenic beaches, rugged cliffs, and picture-perfect warm weather, but there is much more to this region than sand and surf. With several adventure-packed ski resorts just a day trip away, visitors have plenty of opportunities to ditch their flip flops for ski boots. Here are the top five ski spots that are worth visiting come winter.
North County Transit District Donates 141-Ton Locomotive To Campo Train Museum
The North County Transit District has taken a COASTER F40 locomotive out of service and shipped it to a railroad museum in Campo, it was announced today. Plans for the donation of the 282,000-pound train engine to the. Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association in the southeastern San Diego County community...
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
San Diego Home Prices Dipped in August. But Interest Rates Aren't Helping Buyers
Interest rates are around 6%, and for some San Diegans, that is still too much for purchasing a home. Although interest rates are high, Cameron Harper of California Mortgage Lending said home prices took a dip in August by about 6%. According to Harper, the average home price fell to $910,000 from $970,00.
Three people hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision in Chula Vista
An elderly woman drove past a red light in Chula Vista and triggered a multi-vehicle collision that hospitalized three people with major injuries. An elderly woman in a White Honda on Monday drove northbound on Paseo Ranchero at approximately 9:24 a.m. when she ran the red light on Telegraph Canyon Rd, according to OnScene T.V. Three other vehicles were westbound on Telegraph Canyon Rd traveling up to 50 mph at the time of the collision.
California Attorney General Enters San Diego County Homeless Shelter Debate
Attorney General Rob Bonta released a press release on Saturday demanding that El Cajon immediately rescind warning notices sent to hotels that participate in San Diego County’s voucher program for individuals experiencing homelessness. The press release came after El Cajon notified some local hotels that participate in the program...
Excessive heat with chance of showers, thunderstorms this week
Extreme heat will hit San Diego County before a cool down ahead this week.
Advisories, Warnings Issued as San Diego Region Faces Brief New Heat Wave
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the San Diego County coastal areas and valleys beginning 10 a.m. Monday as the region faces a brief new heat wave. The advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, while in the county deserts a heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
