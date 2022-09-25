Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Ian
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is monitoring Hurricane Ian and preparing citizens with protection tips. Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Hurricane as it passes the Western tip of Cuba before eventually weakening a little before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Ian is expected to be a large storm, and impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
WRDW-TV
AAA advises Georgians not to panic buy gas ahead of Hurricane Ian
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Ian approaching Georgia, many residents may be wondering whether or not they should stock up on essentials like gas. Representatives from AAA told WALB that while people should be prepared for the storm, there is no need to panic buy or stock up on gas.
WCTV
Taylor County voluntary evacuations
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian. Second Harvest to provide help to evacuees. Updated: 12 hours ago. Second Harvest to provide help to evacuees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Taylor County residents weigh their options following Voluntary Evacuation Order
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of Tuesday evening, at least nine counties along the Florida’s Gulf Coast have mandatory evacuations as hurricane Ian continues to threaten Florida. Here locally, a Voluntary Evacuation Order is now in place for low lying areas of Taylor County. The order left residents to...
WALB 10
17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old that is considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Monday morning shooting that happened at a school bus stop in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting of another 17-year-old that...
2 students hurt in attacks at South Georgia bus stops, police say
VALDOSTA (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said. Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10...
WCTV
17-year-old rides school bus after getting shot in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police have identified and are looking for a 17-year-old in connection to a Monday morning shooting. VPD said they responded to a shooting around 7:26 a.m. at the 1400 block of Weaver Street. While officers were on the way to the scene, they received an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 8 hours ago. Speaking...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
WALB 10
Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under investigation. The first was a 12-year-old who was stabbed during a fight that happened at a Valdosta bus stop Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Shortly after 7:15 a.m.,...
WCJB
One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ecbpublishing.com
Carjacking; Chase; One arrested
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a carjacking in Madison County ended with the stolen vehicle crashing in Jefferson County. Deputy William Terry with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the westbound rest area on Interstate 10 in Madison County regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Terry made contact with the vehicle owner, who reported that upon exiting the restroom she observed her friend in a physical struggle with a male (later identified as Eric Erron Smith). Smith shoved the victim to the ground, causing the victim to strike her head on the concrete, resulting in injury. Smith gained control of the vehicle keys and entered the victim’s vehicle. A rest area employee observed the attack and ran to the vehicle in attempt to help the two ladies, ages 73 and 83. Smith momentarily exited the sedan and attacked the.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
douglasnow.com
Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, could bring heavy rain and high winds to Coffee County
The current path of Hurricane Ian, which strengthened into a hurricane on Monday afternoon, is set to move through parts of Georgia on Thursday, with Coffee County possibly being impacted by high-speed winds and several inches of rain. Forecasters are expecting Ian to develop into a Category 4 hurricane by the time it reaches the Florida coast, with winds potentially reaching 160 mph.
WCTV
Leon County opens four sandbag locations, monitors Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, Leon County will open four sandbag locations for residents. Further, now is the time to check your disaster preparedness plans, notify family and friends of your plans, and continue to monitor storm alerts. For disaster resiliency information, visit www.LeonReady.com .
The Case of 17-Year-Old Found In School's Gym Mat Still Unsolved
Kendrick Johnson and his parents(Fox 5 Atlanta) On January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found in of the most unusual of circumstances: Kendrick was found upside-down and rolled up in his school’s gym mat. In what would be seen as a controversial ruling, Kendrick’s death was ruled an accident by law enforcement. The initial autopsy report showed that Johnson died due to “positional asphyxia” — meaning that he suffocated from being stuck upside-down in an enclosed space for a long period of time.
southgatv.com
Ocilla suspect fatally shot at roadblock
OCILLA, GA – The GBI confirms it is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Irwin County Friday afternoon. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a fleeing suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary...
wfxl.com
Four teens arrested for entering autos in Valdosta
Four teenagers are in custody for entering autos in Valdosta. Valdosta police responded to Spring Chase Apartments, in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, Sunday shortly after 1 a.m. after a citizen called E911 to report that there were males trying to break into a vehicle. The caller told dispatch...
WCTV
Emergency operations center activated ahead of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County emergency management director activated the emergency operations center for the county at a press conference among city and county leaders Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Director Kevin Peters said Ian exposes Leon County to significant wind threats as well as hurricane-forced winds...
Comments / 1