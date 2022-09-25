ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes County prepares for Hurricane Ian

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is monitoring Hurricane Ian and preparing citizens with protection tips. Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Hurricane as it passes the Western tip of Cuba before eventually weakening a little before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Ian is expected to be a large storm, and impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

AAA advises Georgians not to panic buy gas ahead of Hurricane Ian

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Ian approaching Georgia, many residents may be wondering whether or not they should stock up on essentials like gas. Representatives from AAA told WALB that while people should be prepared for the storm, there is no need to panic buy or stock up on gas.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Taylor County voluntary evacuations

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian. Second Harvest to provide help to evacuees. Updated: 12 hours ago. Second Harvest to provide help to evacuees.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

17-year-old wanted in Valdosta school bus stop shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old that is considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Monday morning shooting that happened at a school bus stop in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Jashun Wilkins is wanted in connection to the shooting of another 17-year-old that...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

17-year-old rides school bus after getting shot in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police have identified and are looking for a 17-year-old in connection to a Monday morning shooting. VPD said they responded to a shooting around 7:26 a.m. at the 1400 block of Weaver Street. While officers were on the way to the scene, they received an...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Kill
WCTV

Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 8 hours ago. Speaking...
SAINT MARKS, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under investigation. The first was a 12-year-old who was stabbed during a fight that happened at a Valdosta bus stop Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Shortly after 7:15 a.m.,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ecbpublishing.com

Carjacking; Chase; One arrested

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a carjacking in Madison County ended with the stolen vehicle crashing in Jefferson County. Deputy William Terry with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the westbound rest area on Interstate 10 in Madison County regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Terry made contact with the vehicle owner, who reported that upon exiting the restroom she observed her friend in a physical struggle with a male (later identified as Eric Erron Smith). Smith shoved the victim to the ground, causing the victim to strike her head on the concrete, resulting in injury. Smith gained control of the vehicle keys and entered the victim’s vehicle. A rest area employee observed the attack and ran to the vehicle in attempt to help the two ladies, ages 73 and 83. Smith momentarily exited the sedan and attacked the.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
douglasnow.com

Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, could bring heavy rain and high winds to Coffee County

The current path of Hurricane Ian, which strengthened into a hurricane on Monday afternoon, is set to move through parts of Georgia on Thursday, with Coffee County possibly being impacted by high-speed winds and several inches of rain. Forecasters are expecting Ian to develop into a Category 4 hurricane by the time it reaches the Florida coast, with winds potentially reaching 160 mph.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Leon County opens four sandbag locations, monitors Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, Leon County will open four sandbag locations for residents. Further, now is the time to check your disaster preparedness plans, notify family and friends of your plans, and continue to monitor storm alerts. For disaster resiliency information, visit www.LeonReady.com .
LEON COUNTY, FL
Jeffery Mac

The Case of 17-Year-Old Found In School's Gym Mat Still Unsolved

Kendrick Johnson and his parents(Fox 5 Atlanta) On January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found in of the most unusual of circumstances: Kendrick was found upside-down and rolled up in his school’s gym mat. In what would be seen as a controversial ruling, Kendrick’s death was ruled an accident by law enforcement. The initial autopsy report showed that Johnson died due to “positional asphyxia” — meaning that he suffocated from being stuck upside-down in an enclosed space for a long period of time.
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Ocilla suspect fatally shot at roadblock

OCILLA, GA – The GBI confirms it is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Irwin County Friday afternoon. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a fleeing suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary...
OCILLA, GA
wfxl.com

Four teens arrested for entering autos in Valdosta

Four teenagers are in custody for entering autos in Valdosta. Valdosta police responded to Spring Chase Apartments, in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, Sunday shortly after 1 a.m. after a citizen called E911 to report that there were males trying to break into a vehicle. The caller told dispatch...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Emergency operations center activated ahead of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County emergency management director activated the emergency operations center for the county at a press conference among city and county leaders Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Director Kevin Peters said Ian exposes Leon County to significant wind threats as well as hurricane-forced winds...
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy