ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

CalPortland Cement Plant Worker suffers major injuries after a 3,200 pound tank falls and traps him underneath

By Sarah Berjan
chulavistatoday.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Roadrunner

Oceanside man dies after two-vehicle collision on VC Road

On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a 67-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a red Hyundai Tucson in the westbound lane of Valley Center Road, east of Vesper Road. For reasons still under investigation, the 67 year-old-man veered across the eastbound lane and collided with the guard rail and partially collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

The plan to repair Lake Hodges Dam faces another setback as more cracks were found in the 104-year-old dam

SAN DIEGO — For months, we've been following the City of San Diego's effort to repair the Lake Hodges Dam. Part of that process includes lowering the water level on Lake Hodges to do the repair. Last week, the city said it found more cracks in the 104-year-old dam, which pushed out the timeline for repairs. The plan was to have the job done before the start of the rainy season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
National City, CA
Accidents
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

House Fire in Clairemont Mesa Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people needed medical treatment Sunday after a house fire in Clairemont Mesa West near the Tecolote Canyon Golf Course, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 12:44 p.m. in the 5300 block of Burford Street. The first firefighting unit arrived at 12:49 p.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.
SAN DIEGO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water

Encinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Plant#Traps#Accident#Mckinley Ave#Ucsd Hospital
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Sharply

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 3.6 cents today to $5.784, its 23rd increase in the last 24 days. The average price has risen 56.5 cents over the past 24 days, including 9.6 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Diego County Desert

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the San Diego County deserts with temperatures expected to reach 110 today, according to the National Weather Service. The excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,. particularly for those working...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
zachnews.net

Big River, CA: Man from Bonsall, California pronounced deceased after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Big River, California: A man from Bonsall, California was pronounced deceased on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort. According to the San...
BONSALL, CA
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy