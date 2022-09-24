CalPortland Cement Plant Worker suffers major injuries after a 3,200 pound tank falls and traps him underneath

Read full article on original website
Semi-truck trailer filled with trash destroyed in fire
A semi-truck trailer hauling trash caught fire Tuesday, prompting road closures as crews worked to put out the flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.
Driver killed after car hits guard rail, pickup truck in Valley Center
A driver died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in northern San Diego County, authorities said.
Valley Roadrunner
Oceanside man dies after two-vehicle collision on VC Road
On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a 67-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a red Hyundai Tucson in the westbound lane of Valley Center Road, east of Vesper Road. For reasons still under investigation, the 67 year-old-man veered across the eastbound lane and collided with the guard rail and partially collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck.
The plan to repair Lake Hodges Dam faces another setback as more cracks were found in the 104-year-old dam
SAN DIEGO — For months, we've been following the City of San Diego's effort to repair the Lake Hodges Dam. Part of that process includes lowering the water level on Lake Hodges to do the repair. Last week, the city said it found more cracks in the 104-year-old dam, which pushed out the timeline for repairs. The plan was to have the job done before the start of the rainy season.
House Fire in Clairemont Mesa Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people needed medical treatment Sunday after a house fire in Clairemont Mesa West near the Tecolote Canyon Golf Course, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 12:44 p.m. in the 5300 block of Burford Street. The first firefighting unit arrived at 12:49 p.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.
parkerliveonline.com
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
Fire breaks out at La Mesa apartment complex, displaces residents
LA MESA, Calif. – Multiple residents were displaced Monday night after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Spring Street in La Mesa. Heartland Fire Department crews arrived at Spring Hill Apartments around 7:30 p.m. to a fire on the fourth floor. San Miguel Fire Department and San Diego […]
waternewsnetwork.com
North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water
Encinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
1 injured in rollover crash on SR-125
A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after his small SUV rolled over on the freeway in Spring Valley Saturday morning.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Sharply
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 3.6 cents today to $5.784, its 23rd increase in the last 24 days. The average price has risen 56.5 cents over the past 24 days, including 9.6 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
chulavistatoday.com
Average San Diego County Gas Price Records Largest Increase Since March 9
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since March 9 today, rising 11.6 cents to $5.90, its highest amount since July 16. The average price has risen 11 consecutive days and 24 of the past 25 days, increasing 67.8...
chulavistatoday.com
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Diego County Desert
An excessive heat warning has been issued for the San Diego County deserts with temperatures expected to reach 110 today, according to the National Weather Service. The excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,. particularly for those working...
zachnews.net
Big River, CA: Man from Bonsall, California pronounced deceased after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Big River, California: A man from Bonsall, California was pronounced deceased on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort. According to the San...
Hit-and-run driver kills woman crossing street
A woman crossing the street in the Talmadge area Friday night was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
Family of man killed by drunk driver on Interstate 15, struggle to make ends meet
SAN DIEGO — A family is reeling and about to lose their house after a father of 4 is hit and killed when he broke down on Interstate 15. It was 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 18 when Delfino Gonzalez called his wife to tell her he ran out of gas on the side of Interstate 15, heading to Escondido from San Diego.
Mom remembers toddler killed in City Heights hit-and-run crash
A memorial is growing at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in City Heights that killed a one-year-old toddler.
Widow whose husband was hit and killed by a car files legal claim against San Diego for failing to act on dangerous crosswalk
SAN DIEGO — Residents and staff at the La Jolla Nursing and Rehabilitation Center warned the city that the crosswalk at 2550 Torrey Pines Road was poorly lit, with poor visibility, and a high-number of speeding cars. In June 2020 the La Jolla Transportation Board cautioned the city that...
Lifeguards warn of dangers after man drowns at Torrey Pines State Beach
A man in his late 50s died Sunday morning after drowning near the flat rock area at Torrey Pines State Beach, first responders said.
Fatal pedestrian hits becoming frequent in San Diego County
California Highway Patrol is dealing with a number of fatal pedestrian crashes on freeways and roads, including three this week.
