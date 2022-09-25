ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Clark Defeats Framingham State Rams 5-0

WORCESTER- The Framingham State women’s soccer team was defeated on the road at Clark University Monday evening in non-conference action at Granger Field in Worcester. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-9. Clark University is 3-4 now. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Cougars...
WORCESTER, MA
Damian Raymond Flores, 39

FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Bruce A. Clain, 58

FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
25 Ashland Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk

FRAMINGHAM – Twenty-five residents from Ashland will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
About 380 Customers Without Electricity in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – About 380 customers in the City of Framingham are without electricity, this morning, September 26. The outage is located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Eversource said “the outage was caused by damage to our electrical equipment.”. Crews are on...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Michael Caliendo, 73

NATICK – Michael Caliendo of Natick passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a courageous 6-month battle with cancer. Born and raised in New York he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Sena) Caliendo. He will be profoundly missed by his beloved wife of...
NATICK, MA
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Fay Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver for failure to yield, after a crash at Route 135 and Fay Road on Sunday night. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of Waverley Street and Fay Road. There were no injuries. Framingham Police spokesperson said one driver was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October

NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
NATICK, MA
Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89

ASHLAND – Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89 of Ashland passed away Tuesday Sept. 20th at her home with her family by her side. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Bernadino and Josephine (Kobus) Colacchio. Barbara worked as a housekeeping supervisor for many years and also transported...
ASHLAND, MA
Community Policy