Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Clark Defeats Framingham State Rams 5-0
WORCESTER- The Framingham State women’s soccer team was defeated on the road at Clark University Monday evening in non-conference action at Granger Field in Worcester. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-9. Clark University is 3-4 now. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Cougars...
Framingham Freshman Lamakina Finishes 15th at Manchester Invitational Race
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished 15th overall at the Manchester Invitational road race on Saturday, September 24 at Derryfield Park. Caroline Cummings, a senior at La Salle Academy, won the large school varsity race in 18:59 minutes. Lamakina finished the race in 20:13 minutes.
Damian Raymond Flores, 39
FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
Framingham Marching Band Captures First Place in 1st Competition of Season
MEDFORD – In their first competition of the season, the Framingham High marching band & color guard finished in first place. The Flyers competed at Hormel Stadium in Medford at the New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) competition. Performing “heartbreak,” the Flyers scored 72.9 points, said Band Director Andy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
25 Ashland Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – Twenty-five residents from Ashland will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 last night, September 26. The crash happened at at 121 Worcester Road at 8:07 p.m. The “rear end accident at stop light,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
UPDATED: Eversource Restores Electricity to 2,800 Customer in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – About 2,800 customers customers in the City of Framingham were without electricity, this morning, September 26 for a couple of hours. The outage was located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Power was restored around 1:15 p.m. Eversource said “the outage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Framingham Police: 1 Injured After Sunday Morning Crash On Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured, following an early morning crash on Route 9 in Framingham, said police. The single-vehicle crash happened at 1450 Worcester Road at 1:08 a.m. on Sunday, September 25. The vehicle crashed into the guard rail, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was...
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
UPDATED — Framingham Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Trails Committee has not been cancelled. Framingham Traffic Commission at 7 p.m. in the Ablondi room at the Memorial Building. Framingham High boys golf team hosts the Timberwolves of Walpole High at the Framingham Country Club at 3:30 p.m. (weather permitting) 4. BRONCOS...
About 380 Customers Without Electricity in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – About 380 customers in the City of Framingham are without electricity, this morning, September 26. The outage is located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Eversource said “the outage was caused by damage to our electrical equipment.”. Crews are on...
Wednesday at 9 a.m. Deadline To Register For Framingham Police Officer Exam This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, September 28 at 9 a.m. is the deadline to register to take the Framingham Police Officer exam. The exam is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at Keefe Technical High School at 750 Winter Street in Framingham. Framingham removed itself from Civil Service examinations and now conducts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTO GALLERY: Eagle Scout Installs 3 Little Free Libraries in Framingham at Advocates Properties
FRAMINGHAM – Eagle Scout Jim Kemp, 17, installed three Little Free Libraries in Framingham on Saturday, September 24, at properties owned by Advocates. Advocates is a nonprofit provider of services to individuals facing life challenges. Kemp, who lives in Medfield, is a member of Medfield-based Troop 89. Kemp constructed...
Michael Caliendo, 73
NATICK – Michael Caliendo of Natick passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a courageous 6-month battle with cancer. Born and raised in New York he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Sena) Caliendo. He will be profoundly missed by his beloved wife of...
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Fay Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver for failure to yield, after a crash at Route 135 and Fay Road on Sunday night. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of Waverley Street and Fay Road. There were no injuries. Framingham Police spokesperson said one driver was...
Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October
NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
Marlborough-Based BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces First Indiana Store
In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. MARLBOROUGH & NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA – -BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced its newest club in Noblesville, IN will open on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Framingham Police: Cyclist & Motor Vehicle Collide at Gulf Station
FRAMINGHAM – A juvenile on a bicycle collided with a vehicle pulling out of the Gulf gas station on Route 126 on Saturday afternoon, according to police. The male cyclist did not suffer any injuries. The incident was reported at 12:13 p.m. at 493 Concord Street in Framingham. Police...
Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89
ASHLAND – Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89 of Ashland passed away Tuesday Sept. 20th at her home with her family by her side. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Bernadino and Josephine (Kobus) Colacchio. Barbara worked as a housekeeping supervisor for many years and also transported...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0