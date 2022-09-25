ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Dawgs Place 3rd at SIUE Men’s Golf Meet

Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville hosted the Derek Dolenc Invitational on Tuesday, Sept 27 in which the SIU Salukis took third place. This was Southern Illinois’ best performance of the season so far. The top performer for the Salukis was at the hands of sophomore Braden Hoisington, who scored...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

