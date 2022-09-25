Read full article on original website
dailyegyptian.com
Dawgs Place 3rd at SIUE Men’s Golf Meet
Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville hosted the Derek Dolenc Invitational on Tuesday, Sept 27 in which the SIU Salukis took third place. This was Southern Illinois’ best performance of the season so far. The top performer for the Salukis was at the hands of sophomore Braden Hoisington, who scored...
dailyegyptian.com
From Cinderella to Saluki: Clarence Rupert brings March Madness magic to Carbondale
In March, the little-known Saint Peter’s Peacocks became the “Cinderella story” of the NCAA Tournament, upsetting No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue on their way to the first Elite 8 run by a No. 15 seed team in tournament history. Clarence Rupert,...
