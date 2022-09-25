Read full article on original website
LGBTQ advocates, women worry in Italy after Meloni's win
ROME (AP) — Swept away by Italian elections that are expected to see Giorgia Meloni soon form the nation’s first far-right-led government since World War II were veterans of successful battles for civil rights, including divorce and abortion, as well as lawmakers still struggling for freedoms like same-sex marriage. Worried that the conservative tide of political sentiment that emerged in Sunday’s voting for Parliament might erode hard-won civil rights, Italy’s women are mobilizing, organizing rallies in a dozen cities for Wednesday evening to raise their voices in defense of abortion rights. Organizers said they feared Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will launch “a triad of ‘God, homeland and family,’” policies — a reference to her political manifesto. That could impose “rigid gender roles and assign women the task of reproduction and growth of a white, patriarchal and heterosexual nation,” organizers said in their announcement of the rallies against the agenda of Meloni, who would become Italy’s first far-right premier of the post-war period and its first woman in that office.
European Union vows retaliation if energy network attacked
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, a senior official said Wednesday. “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc’s 27 members. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.” Seismologists reported Tuesday that explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two underwater natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany. The incidents came as the EU struggles to keep a lid on soaring gas and electricity prices. Some European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage given the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. The three leaks were reported on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are filled with natural gas but aren’t delivering the fuel to Europe.
Russia-Ukraine war live: US condemns ‘sham referendums’; Poland and Bulgaria urge citizens to leave Russia
Russia hails results in voting condemned by most of west; fears border crossings out of Russia could close as men flee mobilisation
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Russia's former president says nuclear threats are not a bluff and that NATO won't step in if Russia nukes Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev repeated Russia's nuclear threats to Ukraine, saying it's "not a bluff." One expert told Insider it's because Putin was "in a corner."
Turkey bows to US pressure, cuts Russian bank ties
Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington. The three banks "are still processing (the outstanding) payments, but they have set a future date" for pulling out, the official said on condition of anonymity because no formal decision by the three state lenders has been announced.
World’s central banks financing destruction of the rainforest
Some of the world’s biggest central banks are unwittingly helping to finance agri-business giants engaged in the destruction of the Brazilian Amazon, according to a report published on Wednesday. The Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are among the institutions that have bought...
Liz Truss must fix self-inflicted ‘mess’ after IMF warning, says Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rebuke to UK economic policy was “very, very serious” and urged Liz Truss’s government to urgently change course.The Labour leader said the extraordinary intervention showed “just what a mess the government have made of the economy” saying the market turmoil was “self-inflicted wound” caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.He told LBC that Mr Truss and Mr Kwarteng should urgently set out “how they’re going to fix the problems they’ve made” after the mini-Budget “shambles”.Sir Keir said his own variable-rate mortgage had seen payments go up by “a few hundred pounds”...
If You're Asian American, We Want To Know If You've Experienced Racism While Traveling Abroad
"I love the way your yellow skin glistens in the sun."
Stocks and oil drop as dollar gains on recession, Ukraine fears
Equities and crude prices fell while the dollar held at multi-year highs Wednesday as recession fears mount and traders grow increasingly concerned about tensions between Russia and the West. In response, Kyiv on Wednesday called for the West to "significantly" increase its military aid to Ukraine.
