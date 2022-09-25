ROME (AP) — Swept away by Italian elections that are expected to see Giorgia Meloni soon form the nation’s first far-right-led government since World War II were veterans of successful battles for civil rights, including divorce and abortion, as well as lawmakers still struggling for freedoms like same-sex marriage. Worried that the conservative tide of political sentiment that emerged in Sunday’s voting for Parliament might erode hard-won civil rights, Italy’s women are mobilizing, organizing rallies in a dozen cities for Wednesday evening to raise their voices in defense of abortion rights. Organizers said they feared Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will launch “a triad of ‘God, homeland and family,’” policies — a reference to her political manifesto. That could impose “rigid gender roles and assign women the task of reproduction and growth of a white, patriarchal and heterosexual nation,” organizers said in their announcement of the rallies against the agenda of Meloni, who would become Italy’s first far-right premier of the post-war period and its first woman in that office.

