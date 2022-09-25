ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minocqua, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

Friends of Town Line Lake Park to hold concert on Sunday

CRESCENT, Wis. (WJFW)- Coming up this Sunday, the Friends of Town Line Lake Park will be holding a concert which will raise money for a park improvement project. This comes one year after the group lead and effort to save the park. The county park is nestled alongside Oneida County...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Minocqua, WI
Lifestyle
City
Minocqua, WI
WJFW-TV

Wausau Curling Club hosting "Learn to Curl" sessions

WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau Curling Club is hosting two "Learn to Curl" sessions in October. The Wausau Curling Club will also have leagues for beginners. The "Learn to Curl" session will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. until noon. All equipment and instructions will be provided. Cost is $10 per person. Kids aged 10-12 will be free.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Rump Roast Run draws hundreds of runners for tasty prize

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Minocqua was a hub full of events all weekend long and starting off the day was the annual Lakeland Rotary's Rump Roast Run. Runners and walkers had the option of participating in the 5k, 10k, or the calf run for youngsters. With competitors from all across the state and region, the local runners still came out on top for the most part.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

New splash pad plan unveiled in the City of Antigo

ANTIGO (WJFW) - The Antigo Park is currently constructing a splash pad at City Park East. Thanks to a donation from the Draeger Family, the city of Antigo will be constructing a Splash Pad to take the place of the pool. The pool has had several equipment and mechanical issues...
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
RHINELANDER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Beef#Rama#Minocqua Chamber
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 26, 2022

Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

New teaching Lodge complete in Crandon

CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - A few weeks ago a group of Sokaogon Chippewa tribal members opened a teaching lodge near Mole Lake. "This is the lodge that we built, the design was meant for a couple of purposes," said Wayne Labine. "We used these for fasting lodges, the design we used them for sweat lodges we used them for cultural lodges," he added. Wanye Labine the education director says having a place where kids can have fun as well learn about the past is critical.
CRANDON, WI
WJFW-TV

4H holds open house hoping to bring in new members

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Recently, the Oneida county's 4H club held an open house in the Northwoods Center at Nicolet College, hoping to bring in new members. 4H is a youth organization that helps kids from Kindergarten all the way up to high schoolers build leadership skills, civil skills and much more.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
cbs3duluth.com

Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits

WAKEFIELD, MI--- Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly known as Big Snow, has permanently pulled trail permits on their property. They recently purchased Blackjack and Indianhead Mountains in Gogebic County. The change means Snowmobile Trail 2 through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will no longer connect Gogebic County from east to west. Snowmobilers...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WJFW-TV

Alzheimer’s Association offers local workshop

RHINELANDER - Many families are affected by Alzheimer’s disease. But one organization wants to do its part to make sure no one in the Northwoods has to face the disease alone or without information. The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a workshop on Tuesday, October 18th at the ADRC of...
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting

A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers, brisk winds on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday featured a gray sky across northern and central Wisconsin with times of showers or drizzle, along with cool conditions for the first weekend of autumn. Highs on Saturday never made it out of the 50s in Wausau and many other locations. The gloomy, cool, and at times damp weather will continue Saturday night. A few showers are expected along with cool conditions. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the mid 40s to around 50.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Administrative Support - 3306012

JOB DUTIES: This position performs a variety of clerical tasks for Social Workers, Social Service Aides and Children Services Support workers. Duties include but are not limited to typing and/or reviewing dictation, Child Abuse and Neglect reports, reports to the Courts, letters, memos, forms, agendas and similar materials from rough draft, transcriber, or edits to electronic documents. Position also assists with contacting clients, assisting with transport of clients, making copies, faxing documents, scanning records, entering data into state software systems, filing, processing work orders, and management of incoming/outgoing mail. Other duties include updating/managing the agency website, creating posts and graphics for Facebook, and managing other graphic designs for the agency. This position also provides back-up coverage for the reception desk, including managing a multi-line phone system, providing customer service, and transferring clients (both in-person and via phone) to the appropriate department.
RHINELANDER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy