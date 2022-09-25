Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Friends of Town Line Lake Park to hold concert on Sunday
CRESCENT, Wis. (WJFW)- Coming up this Sunday, the Friends of Town Line Lake Park will be holding a concert which will raise money for a park improvement project. This comes one year after the group lead and effort to save the park. The county park is nestled alongside Oneida County...
wxpr.org
"The animals deserve better": Former volunteers, concerned citizens protest Humane Society of Vilas County
Joe Power stands near a busy sidewalk in downtown Eagle River gripping two homemade signs. “What are your donations being used for?” asks one. “The animals deserve better than 3 stars,” says the other. Until recently, Power was a volunteer dog walker with the Humane Society of Vilas...
WJFW-TV
Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe waves celebrates season close with Fall Fest
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - A classic summer stop is waving goodbye for the season. The windmill Ice Cream Shoppe north of Tomahawk held its 15th annual Fall Fest. Selling a variety of the last pickings of summer vegetables, they also had squash and pumpkins for sale. For the hundred community...
WJFW-TV
Prime Choice Craft Show welcomes a variety of artists to Torpy Park
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Over the weekend, Beef-A-Rama returned for its 57th year, one of the many events during the fall festival is the Prime Choice Craft Show. Many of the 15,000 plus people in the downtown area took the chance to stroll through Torpy Park for the show. Over...
WJFW-TV
Wausau Curling Club hosting "Learn to Curl" sessions
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau Curling Club is hosting two "Learn to Curl" sessions in October. The Wausau Curling Club will also have leagues for beginners. The "Learn to Curl" session will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. until noon. All equipment and instructions will be provided. Cost is $10 per person. Kids aged 10-12 will be free.
WJFW-TV
Rump Roast Run draws hundreds of runners for tasty prize
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Minocqua was a hub full of events all weekend long and starting off the day was the annual Lakeland Rotary's Rump Roast Run. Runners and walkers had the option of participating in the 5k, 10k, or the calf run for youngsters. With competitors from all across the state and region, the local runners still came out on top for the most part.
WJFW-TV
New splash pad plan unveiled in the City of Antigo
ANTIGO (WJFW) - The Antigo Park is currently constructing a splash pad at City Park East. Thanks to a donation from the Draeger Family, the city of Antigo will be constructing a Splash Pad to take the place of the pool. The pool has had several equipment and mechanical issues...
WJFW-TV
Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Wausau area obituaries September 26, 2022
Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.
WJFW-TV
New teaching Lodge complete in Crandon
CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - A few weeks ago a group of Sokaogon Chippewa tribal members opened a teaching lodge near Mole Lake. "This is the lodge that we built, the design was meant for a couple of purposes," said Wayne Labine. "We used these for fasting lodges, the design we used them for sweat lodges we used them for cultural lodges," he added. Wanye Labine the education director says having a place where kids can have fun as well learn about the past is critical.
WJFW-TV
4H holds open house hoping to bring in new members
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Recently, the Oneida county's 4H club held an open house in the Northwoods Center at Nicolet College, hoping to bring in new members. 4H is a youth organization that helps kids from Kindergarten all the way up to high schoolers build leadership skills, civil skills and much more.
cbs3duluth.com
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
WAKEFIELD, MI--- Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly known as Big Snow, has permanently pulled trail permits on their property. They recently purchased Blackjack and Indianhead Mountains in Gogebic County. The change means Snowmobile Trail 2 through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will no longer connect Gogebic County from east to west. Snowmobilers...
WJFW-TV
Alzheimer’s Association offers local workshop
RHINELANDER - Many families are affected by Alzheimer’s disease. But one organization wants to do its part to make sure no one in the Northwoods has to face the disease alone or without information. The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a workshop on Tuesday, October 18th at the ADRC of...
wpr.org
House surfing and living in abandoned buildings, Wisconsin's rural homeless population is underserved
Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. Until this year, there were no shelters in Taylor County, a rural county west of Wausau with...
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting
A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: More chances of showers, brisk winds on Sunday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday featured a gray sky across northern and central Wisconsin with times of showers or drizzle, along with cool conditions for the first weekend of autumn. Highs on Saturday never made it out of the 50s in Wausau and many other locations. The gloomy, cool, and at times damp weather will continue Saturday night. A few showers are expected along with cool conditions. Lows by daybreak on Sunday are in the mid 40s to around 50.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
WJFW-TV
Administrative Support - 3306012
JOB DUTIES: This position performs a variety of clerical tasks for Social Workers, Social Service Aides and Children Services Support workers. Duties include but are not limited to typing and/or reviewing dictation, Child Abuse and Neglect reports, reports to the Courts, letters, memos, forms, agendas and similar materials from rough draft, transcriber, or edits to electronic documents. Position also assists with contacting clients, assisting with transport of clients, making copies, faxing documents, scanning records, entering data into state software systems, filing, processing work orders, and management of incoming/outgoing mail. Other duties include updating/managing the agency website, creating posts and graphics for Facebook, and managing other graphic designs for the agency. This position also provides back-up coverage for the reception desk, including managing a multi-line phone system, providing customer service, and transferring clients (both in-person and via phone) to the appropriate department.
