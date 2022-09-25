Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
KSLA
Shreveport organization collecting supplies for Floridians as Hurricane Ian approaches
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Florida residents bracing for Hurricane Ian, an organization in the ArkLaTex is preparing to lend a hand. Shreveport Volunteer Network is collecting supplies that will be shipped to Florida this week. “We are going to be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies and clothes,” Keith Bryant...
KSLA
Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
q973radio.com
Why Are People In Shreveport Buying Halloween Candy Early?
We’re a little over a month away from Halloween… There’s plenty of time to stock up on candy — so, why are some people already buying candy in Shreveport?. 18% of us say we’ve always started stocking up on Halloween candy. Now, maybe those people just have better willpower than I do because I can almost guarantee you that, that Halloween candy would not be lasting till Halloween at my house! LOL.
Man Shot Sunday While Driving On I-20 In Shreveport
While I'm not sure if you have ever considered this possibility, it has certainly occurred to me. Has Shreveport gotten so dangerous that simply driving down one of the city's roads get a person shot?. The answer, sad, but true, is yes. It just happened yesterday for sixty one year...
KSLA
PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition
“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
KSLA
Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
KSLA
Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigate Webster Parish man’s death
KSLA — Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigated the death of a Webster Parish man Monday, Sept. 26 and believe it is related to the 67-year-old Heflin resident open burning on his property. His death is the fifth this year in Louisiana attributed to open burning accidents, according...
Shreveport Teens to be Tried As Adults in Armed Robbery
A pair of Shreveport teens involved in an August armed robbery will be tried as adults. Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. signed orders that Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, can be charged by the Caddo Parish District Attorney as adults for attempted second-degree murder. That is due to shots being fired at a victim in connection with an August 30, 2022 armed robbery of the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street in north Shreveport.
One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days
The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
KSLA
Shreveport law firm demands cease and desist for Fair Grounds Field demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. The letter was sent to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office, as well as other city officials and state agencies, late in the day Monday, Sept. 26. In the letter, attorney Jerald...
KSLA
Artist unveils two murals at MLK Health Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The MLK Health Center in Shreveport unveiled two new murals on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Local artist Cathy Cobb said she wanted to maker her work reflect the beauty of the Highland neighborhood. The murals feature flowers and trees along an outside fence and inside wall of...
KSLA
Firefighters move into Shreveport’s new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds. We’re told the new station has modern amenities and more space for...
KTBS
2 fallen Webster law enforcement officers included in Medal of Honor ceremony
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Louisiana law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty during 2021 -- including two from Webster Parish -- will be commemorated by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement in a special Medal of Honor ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
KSLA
Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial
“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Red River Revel to offer larger downtown experience with Revel+. Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition.
Do You Know the History Behind Shreveport’s Creepiest Cemetery?
Word is that it's overrun by tarantulas! Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery sits across the street from Municipal Auditorium and at one point was the 'city' cemetery of Shreveport. But first, here's the scoop on the tarantulas. Do you know the story behind Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery? Check out the video...
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
KSLA
Train derails in Lafayette County
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
KSLA
KSLA News 12 Jobs Map
(KSLA) — Looking for work? Check out the KSLA News 12 Jobs Map:. Prysmian Group will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, Texas. This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s recent $50 million investment and expansion project, which was commemorated with a groundbreaking at the facility in June 2022.
