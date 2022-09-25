ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

bossierpress.com

OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
PRINCETON, LA
KSLA

Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes

A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Why Are People In Shreveport Buying Halloween Candy Early?

We’re a little over a month away from Halloween… There’s plenty of time to stock up on candy — so, why are some people already buying candy in Shreveport?. 18% of us say we’ve always started stocking up on Halloween candy. Now, maybe those people just have better willpower than I do because I can almost guarantee you that, that Halloween candy would not be lasting till Halloween at my house! LOL.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition

“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Teens to be Tried As Adults in Armed Robbery

A pair of Shreveport teens involved in an August armed robbery will be tried as adults. Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. signed orders that Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, can be charged by the Caddo Parish District Attorney as adults for attempted second-degree murder. That is due to shots being fired at a victim in connection with an August 30, 2022 armed robbery of the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Artist unveils two murals at MLK Health Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The MLK Health Center in Shreveport unveiled two new murals on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Local artist Cathy Cobb said she wanted to maker her work reflect the beauty of the Highland neighborhood. The murals feature flowers and trees along an outside fence and inside wall of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial

“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Red River Revel to offer larger downtown experience with Revel+. Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

House fire reported in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Train derails in Lafayette County

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
KSLA

KSLA News 12 Jobs Map

(KSLA) — Looking for work? Check out the KSLA News 12 Jobs Map:. Prysmian Group will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, Texas. This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s recent $50 million investment and expansion project, which was commemorated with a groundbreaking at the facility in June 2022.
MARSHALL, TX

