Sean Murphy Talks Batman and Harley Quinn Relationship, Nightwing, and More in Beyond The White Knight 6 Preview

‘Titans’ season 4: new and returning cast, plot, release, and more
Titans is coming back for season four, and the heroes will be facing one of DC’s greatest villains with a very personal connection to the team. It’s one of DC’s last remaining shows after the CW axed the majority of its lineup, but HBO Max’s Titans and Doom Patrol escaped unscathed.
ComicBook
The Dark Knight: Christian Bale Says He'd Return as Batman On One Condition
The shadow of The Batman never fades – as Christian Bale knows all too well by now. The Oscar-winning actor only played Batman for director Christopher Nolan's epic Dark Knight Trilogy saga and hung up the cowl thereafter. In one of the latest interviews that Bale has done, he let it be known that as far as he's still concerned, he's done with the Batman Universe – including the ever-convoluted DC Multiverse that Warner Bros. Discovery is still trying to sort out.
Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
ComicBook
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Robin's Wano Look
One Piece's anime has been tearing its way through the massive third act of the Wano Country arc's battles, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by highlighting her makeover for the fights on Onigashima! While the manga release of the series might be already setting the stage for the next major phase of the series following everything that happened on the isolated island of Wano, the anime is gearing up for the critical final stage of the fights across Onigashima as the various Straw Hats are finding their ways into their major battles for the arc.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"
[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Confirms Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3
Marvel fans got a bit surprise on Tuesday when Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to not only confirm the release date of Deadpool 3 but also announce that a familiar face would be coming along to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Hugh Jackman appearing as Wolverine in the film. Now, Jackman is confirming the announcement himself with his own post to social media.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
ComicBook
Chris Hemsworth Suggests Reunion With Marvel Co-Stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth is thinking about a reunion with his Marvel co-stars and that would be awesome. The Thor actor talked about the prospect of meeting up with Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. on social media. For what it's worth, the Hulk star would absolutely be down for a reunion. A fan posted a clip of all those Avengers singing "Hey Jude" together and it was a massive nostalgia moment for Twitter. Anything from this earlier days of the MCU usually does numbers. But, seeing one of the main actors sharing such a fun memory just ignites all that wistfulness for the entire team being together again. Other Marvel actors have joked that Evans is truly done and Downey makes it a point to keep that door closed. But, the Multiverse is a place we know frighteningly little about. Maybe, one day they'll all stand together again.
ComicBook
Andor Star Reveals if Fan-Favorite Character Is Returning to Star Wars Series
The story is not yet over for Bix Caleen, according to actor Adria Arjona. The actor promises that the salvager from Ferrix has an arc this season, and even if it isn't a happy one, it's likely to be a little more satisfying than what we have seen so far. The character, created for the show, seemed to have some sparks with Cassian Andor when they first met, but things didn not go as fans expected. When her partner Timm Karlo sold Andor out to Preox-Morlana security forces, she tried to help him, but was beaten and handcuffed, and had to watch when Karlo was killed for trying to help her.
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2: Fans Can't Get Enough of Henry Cavill as Sherlock
Netflix revealed a lot of exciting content during their TUDUM event yesterday, including a trailer for Enola Holmes 2. Last year, it was announced that Millie BobbyBrown and Henry Cavill would be returning for the sequel, and fans finally got a glimpse of their return last month. Now that the trailer is here, fans of the first film are excited, and many have taken to Twitter to celebrate Cavill's return as the iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes.
ComicBook
Jeopardy! Looking to Expand With New Spin-Off Game Shows
The Jeopardy! franchise may be getting a bit larger. Executive producer Michael Davies told the New York Times (via Deadline) that, with Celebrity Jeopardy! airing, they are considering adding additional "spinoff" game shows, including a masters league of most successful Jeopardy! players and potentially even versions that are focused on specific areas of trivia, such as pop culture or sports.
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
