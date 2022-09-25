Read full article on original website
Lady’s Slipper transplanted at Brighton Beach for restoration plan
Lady’s Slipper, has been Minnesota’s state flower, ever since 1902. Minnesota continues to protect it dating back to 1925. It is important to keep in mind, that picking, uprooting and unearthing the Lady’s Slipper is illegal on Federal property. Brighton Beach’s restoration plan, includes the transplanting of...
A local store is seeking support from the community to keep going strong
Thrift shopping…it’s the thrill of the hunt… And some of the things that you find can surprise you. You’ll never know what you are eyes will see…from clothes, electronics, kitchen, household items, and more. The Salvation Army store in Superior is looking for help from...
Virginia woman volunteering down in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
Wendy Fredrickson just wrapped up her first full day down in Florida. The Virginia woman is volunteering for the Red Cross and is focused on procurement. “I’ve been a volunteer for seven years, since I retired. It’s a good way to volunteer my time,” she told us Tuesday morning.
Duluth’s 2023 property tax increase
The Duluth City Council unanimously agreed Monday night to an 8.9% increase in property tax. According to Larson, because of property tax value growth and new construction growth and by utilizing some American Rescue Plan funding, the net property tax impact after growth that homeowners will see is a little more than 1 percent. 8.9% is a huge number and city council approved that number as the highest they can go and actually increase taxes in 2023. So with that being said, the number could potentially go down.
Search is on for robbery suspect last seen north of Washburn
Authorities in Wisconsin are searching for a man who allegedly took a minivan by force, among other crimes. He’s been identified as Seth A. Genereau. Law enforcement said when they approached him in Outagamie County, he fled. Then he allegedly stole other items from Hortonville. Then, he allegedly approached...
Weather Sketch: Ellie F
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Brighton Beach becoming more sustainable and cost effective
Brighton Beach’s construction plan is an estimated $3.5 million dollars. However, Duluth’s Park and Recreation department are finding ways to reduce costs, and be more sustainable. One of the ways Duluth’s Park and Recreation department are reducing costs is by reusing Brighton Beach’s current rocks and gravel. Mike...
Belle Modeen wins an American Idol Silver Ticket
Superior High School Student Belle Modeen was in for a big surprise when she thought she was participating in the school’s ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center’s renovations. Little did she know she would be given the American Idol Sliver Ticket and the chance to jump the...
Beyond the Playbook: Duluth East, Cloquet football host Victory Day event
Last spring Duluth East held a Unified Track and Field Victory Day for special needs kids, the school brought that tradition back this time to the grid iron this fall. Fans at this past Fridays Duluth East and Cloquet football game where greeted with a heartwarming surprise when the starting lineups were announced.
Several silver linings shine as UMD football sits .500 heading into Homecoming
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team may have fallen to undefeated Sioux Falls University 34-31 last Saturday, but a lot of good things came out of that close loss. The Bulldogs’ starting quarterback Garrett Olson played his first full game this season since suffering an injury in week...
Lumberjacks boy’s soccer tops Hunters
Last fall Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s soccer upset Duluth Denfeld 3-2 to claim the section 7AA title and a state berth. On Tuesday they would meet again for the first time since that October night. Sitting 8-2 the Lumberjacks were riding a 7 game win streak, to battle Denfeld looking to...
