Animals

WHNT News 19

WATCH: Mountain lion flinches at own reflection

(KTLA) – They say you can’t walk past your reflection in a mirror without looking at it. That may be true of mountain lions as well. Video from a woman’s home in Big Bear City, California, shows a mountain lion that seemed shocked when it saw its reflection in a glass window. The big cat can be seen flinching as it first passes the window – then curiosity takes over.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
