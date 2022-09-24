Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
Women’s Soccer Falls 3-1 At Bowdoin
The Middlebury women's soccer team dropped a 3-1 road contest to Bowdoin, robbing the Polar Bears of a shutout with a tally in the final 10 minutes. There was a flurry of action in the first 10 minutes of the match, with Ellie Bavier and Bowdoin's Rachel Peacock exchanging chances, but neither team was able to break through.
middlebury.edu
Men’s Golf Posts Strong Finish at Dartmouth Invitational
The Middlebury men's golf team finished in a tie for sixth place at the highly-competitive Dartmouth Invitational. The Panthers improved their score by 20 strokes during Sunday's second round, concluding with a two-day tally of 618 (319-299). In a field consisting of eight Division I teams along with the Panthers, Siena College won the event with a total of 581, followed by Seton Hall University in second (592) and Dartmouth's 'B' team (593).
middlebury.edu
#17 Women’s Soccer Blanks Bates
The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half, easing to a 2-0 victory to wrap up its NESCAC weekend in Maine. The Panthers applied early pressure and looked to get on the scoreboard in the first minute, but a header by Margaret Furman was corralled on the near post by Bobcat goalie Samantha Bunar.
middlebury.edu
Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Bates 3-0
Box Score The Middlebury men's soccer team put together a strong performance on the defensive end to propel them past Bates by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. With today's victory, Middlebury wins the Hedley Reynolds Cup for the second consecutive year. The cup is named after Thomas Hedley Reynolds, who served in administrative roles at both institutions.
middlebury.edu
#24 Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Williams Fall Invitational
The 24th-ranked Middlebury women's golf team finished in a tie for fifth place in a field with several nationally-ranked opponents at the Williams Fall Invitational. New York University won the event with a two-day total of 610, while Amherst followed closely behind, finishing with 617. The Panthers fired a two-day total of 640.
middlebury.edu
McCann Claims Singles B Draw at ITA Regional Championships
The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team completed three days of competition at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional Championships this weekend. Charlotte McCann highlighted the tournament, claiming the Singles B Draw Title, while doubles duo Sahana Raman and Gena Huang advanced to the quarterfinal round of the main draw.
middlebury.edu
#13 Middlebury Earns Third Place at SLU Invitational
The 13th-ranked Middlebury women's cross country team placed third out of seven teams at the St. Lawrence University Ronald C. Hoffman Invitational. The home team won the event with 22 points, followed by Vassar (42 points) and the Panthers (74 points). COURSE INFORMATION. Location: Canton, N.Y. Distance: 6 kilometers (6K)
middlebury.edu
Men’s Cross Country Finishes Fourth at SLU Hoffmann Invitational
The Middlebury men's cross country team finished in fourth place with 102 points at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Invitational hosted by Saint Lawrence University. The host Saints won the team title with 24 points, while Vassar (60 points) and Plymouth State (99 points) rounded out the top three. COURSE INFORMATION.
middlebury.edu
#1 Middlebury Breezes Past #13 Bowdoin
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored on four of its six shots, breezing past 13th-ranked Bowdoin 4-0. The victory marked the 10th-straight triumph for the Panthers over the Polar Bears. HIGHLIGHTS. The Panthers took an early 1-0 lead as part of a penalty corner. Amy Griffin drove to her...
middlebury.edu
#3 Men’s Tennis Hosts Middlebury Invitational
The third-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team kicked off the fall portion of its season by hosting the seven-team Middlebury Invitational. Four singles and two doubles brackets were contested over the two-day span. HIGHLIGHTS. Julian Wu picked up his first collegiate wins in the B singles bracket. Second-seeded Wu defeated his...
middlebury.edu
Harlan Tallies 50th Career Win As Quick Start Propels #1 Middlebury Past #11 Bates
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored three times in the opening quarter, topping #11 Bates 4-1. With the triumph, the Panthers tie the program's winning streak with 37 consecutive victories. HIGHLIGHTS. Sadie LeStage opened the scoring for the Panthers with a goal just under five minutes into the game....
middlebury.edu
Football Tops Wesleyan 24-10 In Home Opener
The Middlebury football team put up strong performances in every facet of the game en route to a 24-10 home-opening victory over Wesleyan. The Panthers had 346 yards of total offense, denied the Cardinals of all three of their fourth-down conversion attempts and recorded double-digits in both pass breakups and quarterback hurries.
hbsdealer.com
Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores
Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
WCVB
Tuesday, September 27: Main Streets and Back Roads: Maine’s Fryeburg Fair
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tiny Fryeburg, Maine, balloons in size each fall when more than 200,000 visitors pass through the gates of the legendary Fryeburg Fair. Tonight Erika Tarantal tries her hand at the unique sport of “skillet-tossing” and helps prep a show cow for a moment in the spotlight. From the midway, to the 4-H and baking competitions, to the mouthwatering fair food, Erika brings us the sights, sounds, tastes, and tradition of Maine’s oldest fair.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
middlebury.edu
High Holidays 2022/5783
Welcome to the landing page for everything High Holidays at Middlebury College and the Havurah of Addison County. This page is where you will find what you need for a reflective, connected, and joyous High Holiday season. Rabbi Ira Schiffer and alumnus cantor Aaron Mendelsohn ‘95 will be leading in-person...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
