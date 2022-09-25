Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Literacy Council Crowns Spelling Bee Champs
It is ludicrous the language a human can acquire, especially in performance to persuade the judges and establish a champion. Ten of those words challenged children Tuesday night at the 2nd Annual Christian County Literacy Council Spelling Bee. The largest of the three divisions was third through fifth grade. Though...
Feeding America awards grants to Hopkinsville organizations
Feeding American, Kentucky’s Heartland has awarded grants to two hunger relief organizations in Hopkinsville. The Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College received $32,310 and will use the money to buy a commercial freezer and to increase staff and expand operating hours, according to a press release from FAKH. The...
wkdzradio.com
Jackson, Murray State President, Pays Lengthy Visit To Trigg County
One hundred years ago this month, state officials with the Kentucky Normal School Commission decided on two locations for the development of new collegiate institutions: Morehead and Murray. In 1926, the western Normal School became Murray State Normal School and Teachers College — and offered a four-year curriculum capable of...
wkdzradio.com
Andreasen, Liebe-Cravens To Fill Key Christian Chamber Positions
The Christian County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday afternoon the filling of two positions: Director of Events & Marketing, and Executive Assistant. KaDee Andreasen has been tabbed the former, with Kayce Liebe-Cravens slated for the latter. Andreasen, a Wisconsin native, has made her way to west Kentucky through a Fort...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
wkdzradio.com
Jeanne Simmons, 89, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 89-year-old Jeanne ‘Memaw’ Simmons, of Hopkinsville, will be at 1 o’clock Monday afternoon, October 3, at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour next Monday.
wkdzradio.com
Brenda Joyce Sutton, 64, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 64-year-old Brenda Joyce Sutton, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
whvoradio.com
Planters Bank Kicks Off Season of Giving
Planters Bank has announced the kickoff of its annual Season of Giving which supports twelve area organizations throughout western Kentucky and Tennessee through the giving campaign. Entering its ninth year, a news release states the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of bringing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
rewind943.com
Haunted spots around TN & KY
We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
radionwtn.com
Body Of Missing Stewart County Man Found
Dover, Tenn.–A sad update from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office–the body of a man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found on the banks of the Cumberland River. The TBI had issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors, age 64. The Stewart County Sheriff’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Todd County Bale Trail officially underway
Todd County’s Bale Trail officially got underway over the weekend with dozens of creations to travel the county and enjoy. Todd Chamber of Commerce Director Tiffany Groves says it’s their biggest tourism draw of the year and many residents and businesses show off their creativity with their hay creations.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg Planning Commission Hears Plans For Family Dollar Tree, Wildcat Chevrolet
A pair of considerable developments for US 68/80 came to light during Tuesday’s session of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission — involving local shopping and the automotive industry. Commissioners first reviewed the plans and progress of a 10,500-square-foot Family Dollar Tree — set to join the Jolly Ranch...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 36-year-old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was on South Virginia Street when she failed to stop at a stoplight and collided with an eastbound truck driven by 51-year-old Ronald Taylor at the intersection of East 7th Street.
WSMV
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
wkdzradio.com
Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In South Virginia Street Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car on South Virginia Street collided with an eastbound truck at the intersection of East 7th Street. The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses Postage, Senior Citizens Center
Trigg County Fiscal Court quickly met in special session Monday afternoon, to handle some quick expenditures before a regularly-scheduled meeting arrives October 3. Magistrates unanimously approved an expense of more than $8,500 for the postage required to mail out tax bills across the county. Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander said those had to be mailed out by the end of the week.
Comments / 1