ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Literacy Council Crowns Spelling Bee Champs

It is ludicrous the language a human can acquire, especially in performance to persuade the judges and establish a champion. Ten of those words challenged children Tuesday night at the 2nd Annual Christian County Literacy Council Spelling Bee. The largest of the three divisions was third through fifth grade. Though...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jackson, Murray State President, Pays Lengthy Visit To Trigg County

One hundred years ago this month, state officials with the Kentucky Normal School Commission decided on two locations for the development of new collegiate institutions: Morehead and Murray. In 1926, the western Normal School became Murray State Normal School and Teachers College — and offered a four-year curriculum capable of...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Andreasen, Liebe-Cravens To Fill Key Christian Chamber Positions

The Christian County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday afternoon the filling of two positions: Director of Events & Marketing, and Executive Assistant. KaDee Andreasen has been tabbed the former, with Kayce Liebe-Cravens slated for the latter. Andreasen, a Wisconsin native, has made her way to west Kentucky through a Fort...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
County
Christian County, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jeanne Simmons, 89, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 89-year-old Jeanne ‘Memaw’ Simmons, of Hopkinsville, will be at 1 o’clock Monday afternoon, October 3, at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour next Monday.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Planters Bank Kicks Off Season of Giving

Planters Bank has announced the kickoff of its annual Season of Giving which supports twelve area organizations throughout western Kentucky and Tennessee through the giving campaign. Entering its ninth year, a news release states the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of bringing...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Christian#Senior Health#General Health
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
rewind943.com

Haunted spots around TN & KY

We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Body Of Missing Stewart County Man Found

Dover, Tenn.–A sad update from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office–the body of a man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found on the banks of the Cumberland River. The TBI had issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors, age 64. The Stewart County Sheriff’s...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
whopam.com

Todd County Bale Trail officially underway

Todd County’s Bale Trail officially got underway over the weekend with dozens of creations to travel the county and enjoy. Todd Chamber of Commerce Director Tiffany Groves says it’s their biggest tourism draw of the year and many residents and businesses show off their creativity with their hay creations.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 36-year-old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was on South Virginia Street when she failed to stop at a stoplight and collided with an eastbound truck driven by 51-year-old Ronald Taylor at the intersection of East 7th Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
wkdzradio.com

Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit

A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In South Virginia Street Wreck

A man was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car on South Virginia Street collided with an eastbound truck at the intersection of East 7th Street. The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses Postage, Senior Citizens Center

Trigg County Fiscal Court quickly met in special session Monday afternoon, to handle some quick expenditures before a regularly-scheduled meeting arrives October 3. Magistrates unanimously approved an expense of more than $8,500 for the postage required to mail out tax bills across the county. Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander said those had to be mailed out by the end of the week.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy