Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear
Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Detroit Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others
According to the Detroit Pistons, they have exercised their fourth-year team option on the contracts of Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart for the 2023-24 season. Detroit also exercised its third-year team option on the contract of Cade Cunningham for 2023-24. Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three...
NFL announces they are replacing the Pro Bowl game
For those of you who religiously watch the NFL Pro Bowl hoping you are going to get to see the best players on the planet play in a real game, we feel bad for you. Each and every year, the Pro Bowl takes place and each and every year, the fans and media bash the event because it is obvious that the players give minimal effort, at best. (They shouldn’t give effort)
NFL・
Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock
Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
Are You Concerned With Dan Campbell As Head Coach?
Griffin and Bass debate just how long of a leash Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell should be given. Can you learn on the job or Nah? Are you concerned with Dan Campbell as head coach?. About The Show:. ▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt...
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Insider predicts when Miguel Cabrera will play final game with Detroit Tigers
Insider predicts when Miguel Cabrera will play final game with Detroit TigersWatch the exchange between AJ Reilly and Lynn Henning below (video begins as the question is asked) Prior to a game in early August against the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera told Detroit...
NFL security asks players to clear field during Seahawks vs. Falcons game
The game between the Seahawks and Falcons has resumed. According to a report from Michael Rothstein of ESPN, NFL security has asked players in the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons to clear the field. Apparently, the players are currently on the sidelines and Rothstein said he is not entirely sure what is going on.
