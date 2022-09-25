ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear

Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24

MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL announces they are replacing the Pro Bowl game

For those of you who religiously watch the NFL Pro Bowl hoping you are going to get to see the best players on the planet play in a real game, we feel bad for you. Each and every year, the Pro Bowl takes place and each and every year, the fans and media bash the event because it is obvious that the players give minimal effort, at best. (They shouldn’t give effort)
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans.

