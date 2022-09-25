Read full article on original website
Related
'Not going to stop fighting': Kierra Coles' family holds birthday party for postal working missing for four years
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a solemn celebration in Pilsen Saturday as friends, family and neighbors gathered to celebraten the birthday of Kierra Coles, who disappeared nearly four years ago and has not been seen since. By most conventions it was a standard birthday party. There were balloons, cake, dancing, friends and family. But the guest of honor was missing. "I still wanna do something so people could know that I'm not going to stop fighting for my daughter for me to get either justice or for her to come home. I'm not going to stop fighting," said Karen Phillips. On her daughter's 30th...
Family of missing postal worker Kierra Coles holds birthday party, seeks answers
Kierra Coles’ birthday party in Pilsen included everything one might expect: family and loved ones, pizza, even a cake. Only Coles was missing. Her family said they’re still seeking answers four years after her disappearance.
Husband serving in Iraq surprises wife hours before birth of first child
The 17-year Army vet was deployed just as his wife began her third trimester.
Family celebrates missing daughter’s birthday, look to bring awareness to missing POC cases in Chicago
CHICAGO — Every year on Sept. 24, family, friends and even complete strangers gather to celebrate Kierra Cole’s birthday. Family of Cole view it as a tradition to keep her memory alive, and to bring awareness to her missing persons case. Cole vanished without a trace almost four years ago on Oct. 2, 2018, in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person of Interest Questioned in West Loop Attempted Kidnapping: Chicago Police
Chicago police were questioning a person of interest in an attempted kidnapping in the city's West Loop over the weekend. Police have released few details on their investigation so far and details on the person's potential connection to the case weren't immediately clear. Video captured a portion of the attack...
947wls.com
Guy got his car stolen in Chicago… and 3 hours later it happened to him AGAIN
Corey Simons considers himself pretty lucky after this, but you may not agree…. He got his car stolen twice in one night within the span of 3 hours! First, his 2017 Jaguar SUV was taken from an auto shop in Bucktown. It was promptly recovered by police in East Garfield Park thanks to a GPS tracker on the car.
3-year-old pushed into Lake Michigan has died, family source says
A 3-year-old boy whose aunt is charged with pushing him into Lake Michigan has died, according to a family source.
getnews.info
Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday is to be celebrated by releasing balloons in presence of his daughter and granddaughter
Legendary actor/comedian Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday will be celebrated by fans by releasing golden and black colored balloons in Chicago. Bernie Mac was a legendary actor and comedian who would have turned 65 on October 5, 2022. However, he died on the 9th of August in 2008. To celebrate his life, his laughter, and his legacy, an event Titled: Celebrate the King will be organized in Chicago. A balloon release ceremony will be held in honor of the veteran actor/comedian.
RELATED PEOPLE
3-year-old boy dies days after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan from Navy Pier: family
The family of the 3-year-old boy who was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan Monday said that he passed away Sunday morning.
MISSING: Beverly Johnson, 67, last seen in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen in South Austin. Police said Beverly Johnson, 67, left with her dog Lucky and was last seen near Columbus Park.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park
CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
Chicago Journal
Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew
CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
'This shouldn't have happened': Community mourns murdered family members in Oak Forest
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Hundreds of community members came together Monday night for a vigil honoring a family killed in Oak Forest last week. On Friday, police responded to the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane for reports of screaming and gunshots. The domestic disturbance escalated into a barricade situation, leaving four people dead.
2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen
POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, Joliet police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case
"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oak Forest family murdered on Friday had history with domestic violence: Police chief
The home where Lupe Gomez and her son Emilio and daughter Briana were shot to death had been visited by police for domestic incidents six or eight times in recent years, according to Oak Forest Police Chief Jason Reid.
fox32chicago.com
Armed man in Florida claims 'I'm from Chicago, bro' — then leaves store when this happens
Escambia County, Fla. - A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said. Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that "became a worse...
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4