Read full article on original website
Related
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Lima man pleads guilty to burglary charge
LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to burglary, a felony of the second degree. Eric Baumert, 27, faces a minimum of two years in prison up to a maximum of 12 years for the conviction in line with negotiations between his public defender, Kenneth Sturgill, and Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell. He will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Secretary of State visits Lima barbershop to promote Styling for Democracy program
When you hear people talking politics, you may be at the Ohio Statehouse, or you could be at the barbershop. That is why the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose started the Styling for Democracy program. The focus is to put voter registration forms in barber and beauty shops around...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold
LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
westbendnews.net
Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains
On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
13abc.com
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Women arrested as suspect in Findlay shooting incident
FINDLAY, Ohio — Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested Monday evening on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay as a suspect in a shooting that took place between two vehicles driving on Howard Street. No injuries were reported, according to the Findlay...
Lima man pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping, domestic violence
LIMA — A Harrod man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Craig Stauffer, 54, was originally charged with kidnapping, felonious assault and domestic violence of Patricia Wolford on July 2. He was accused of using a knife for the crime. The kidnapping charge was lowered to attempted kidnapping and the assault charge was dismissed after negotiations with the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Advocate
Ford sentenced on a two count indictment
GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
hometownstations.com
Forum raises awareness to Sickle Cell Disease
Lima, OH (WLIO) - September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness month, and a local community center is trying to raise just that for the Lima area. This is the 2nd time that the Bradfield Community Center and the West Central Ohio Sickle Cell Coalition have hosted a forum to talk about the most prevalent rare disease that is hardly discussed, even between doctors and patients.
wktn.com
Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested
A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested After a Domestic Incident Monday
A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic incident in Kenton Monday afternoon. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of West Franklin Street to investigate. The incident involved a domestic argument between a husband and wife. After investigating,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Admitted murderer gets over six decades of prison time for 2021 slaying
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Justice for 20 year-old Shelby Vonholdt has been a long time coming for her friends and family. Police say that on June 20, 2021, Vonholdt was shot and killed in a home on Eileen Street in Fort Wayne, by someone she knew.
Drugs, weapons seized in Marion raid
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly 2.8 pounds of drugs, two firearms and cash were seized by Marion City Police and Marion County Sheriff’s Office during a raid in the 300 block of Owens St. in Marion, Ohio. Jaimie Call was arrested on Sept. 20 during the execution of the search warrant issued by Judge Teresa […]
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
Lima man guilty of fentanyl possession
LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the second degree. Jaylen Moore, 22, faces 4 years in prison for the conviction according to negotiations with the state. He will face at least a $7,500 fine and will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.
Comments / 0