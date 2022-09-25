ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary charge

LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to burglary, a felony of the second degree. Eric Baumert, 27, faces a minimum of two years in prison up to a maximum of 12 years for the conviction in line with negotiations between his public defender, Kenneth Sturgill, and Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell. He will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Lima News

Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold

LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains

On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
PAULDING, OH
13abc.com

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Lima Chapter#Cssj
Lima News

Bradfield Center executive director resigns

LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Women arrested as suspect in Findlay shooting incident

FINDLAY, Ohio — Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested Monday evening on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay as a suspect in a shooting that took place between two vehicles driving on Howard Street. No injuries were reported, according to the Findlay...
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping, domestic violence

LIMA — A Harrod man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Craig Stauffer, 54, was originally charged with kidnapping, felonious assault and domestic violence of Patricia Wolford on July 2. He was accused of using a knife for the crime. The kidnapping charge was lowered to attempted kidnapping and the assault charge was dismissed after negotiations with the state.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Advocate

Ford sentenced on a two count indictment

GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
hometownstations.com

Forum raises awareness to Sickle Cell Disease

Lima, OH (WLIO) - September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness month, and a local community center is trying to raise just that for the Lima area. This is the 2nd time that the Bradfield Community Center and the West Central Ohio Sickle Cell Coalition have hosted a forum to talk about the most prevalent rare disease that is hardly discussed, even between doctors and patients.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested

A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested After a Domestic Incident Monday

A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic incident in Kenton Monday afternoon. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of West Franklin Street to investigate. The incident involved a domestic argument between a husband and wife. After investigating,...
KENTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Drugs, weapons seized in Marion raid

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly 2.8 pounds of drugs, two firearms and cash were seized by Marion City Police and Marion County Sheriff’s Office during a raid in the 300 block of Owens St. in Marion, Ohio. Jaimie Call was arrested on Sept. 20 during the execution of the search warrant issued by Judge Teresa […]
MARION, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man guilty of fentanyl possession

LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the second degree. Jaylen Moore, 22, faces 4 years in prison for the conviction according to negotiations with the state. He will face at least a $7,500 fine and will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy