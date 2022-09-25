Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven shuts out Reeths-Puffer 3-0 in Tuesday soccer action
The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team got shut out by a red hot Grand Haven squad on Tuesday evening. The Rockets were stumped by a score of 3-0. Despite a scoreless first half, the Bucs found a spark and put the game out of reach. The Bucs outshot the Rockets 12-7.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon falls to Ottawa Hills 7-0 in Tuesday soccer action
GRAND RAPIDS – — The Muskegon boys soccer team had a hard evening against Ottawa Hills on Tuesday. The Big Reds battled the elements but failed to find the net and lost by a score of 7-0. Muskegon (2-9) will be at home against Thornapple Kellogg on Wednesday...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon gets road win over Mason County Central in four sets
The North Muskegon girls volleyball team defeated Mason County Central 3-1 in a West Michigan Conference match at Scottville on Tuesday night. After splitting the first two sets, 25-15 and 20-25, the Norsemen swept the next two, 25-6 and 25-20. Leaders for the Norsemen were senior Natalie Pannucci with 11...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City Volleyball dispatches Reed City in three sets
The Kent City volleyball team hosted the Coyotes of Reed City in Tuesday night volleyball action. The Eagles came away with the 3-0 victory to remain undefeated in the CSAA Gold. Kent City came out strong and jumped to a 13-2 lead in the first set. They never looked back...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores falls to Zeeland East in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped an OK Conference-Green match to Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Sailors were extremely close in the first and last sets but ultimately fell short in three sets (22-25, 13-25, 24-26). Kyann Hellmann posted 22 assists, eight digs and an ace on the night.
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central shuts down Wyoming Lee in three sets
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team cruised past Wyoming Lee in an Alliance League matchup on Tuesday evening. The Crusaders were victorious in three sets (25-11, 25-13, 25-21). Natalie Rich led the offense with eight aces and seven kills, while Catherine Cone added three aces. Claire LaVigne chipped in 12...
localsportsjournal.com
Schaefer leads Pentwater past Bear Lake in three sets
Pentwater’s girls volleyball team made quick work of Bear Lake in Tuesday night’s Western Michigan D League match at home, winning in three short sets, 25-15, 25-13 and 25-13. Leading the way for the Falcons was junior Samantha Schaefer with 17 service points and three aces. Senior Marissa...
localsportsjournal.com
Grant gets shut out 6-0 by Kenowa Hills
GRAND RAPIDS – — The Grant boys soccer team had a hard night against Kenowa Hills on Monday evening. The Tigers failed to find the net and were shut out by a score of 6-0. Grant (6-7) will play host to Reed City on Wednesday for CSAA Conference play.
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby soccer team gets fifth straight win with a 2-0 shutout over North Muskegon
Shelby’s boys soccer team won its fifth straight game with a 2-0 shutout of visiting North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Monday night. The game was scoreless until Carson Claeys received a pass from Mason Garcia and took it to North Muskegon’s penalty box, where he was fouled.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City wins Oakridge Volleyball Invitational
The Kent City volleyball team dominated at the Oakridge Invitational on Saturday with a first-place finish. Kent City went 3-0-1 in pool play with victories over Orchard View (25-10, 25-8), Godwin Heights (25-4, 25-18) and Sparta (25-19, 25-20). The Eagles then split with host Oakridge (26-27, 25-19). In the semifinals,...
localsportsjournal.com
Youth football players from Muskegon, Hesperia, Fremont experience big stage at Ford Field
Although it was technically just considered a scrimmage, in the eyes of a number of area youth football players, having the opportunity to play at Ford Field on Sept. 11 and 18 was indeed their Super Bowl. The 9-and-under and 11-and-under teams from the Muskegon Elite football program, the Fremont...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington earns 6-1 win over Fremont in soccer action
Two players scored two goals apiece to lead the Ludington boys soccer team to a 6-1 West Michigan Conference win over visiting Fremont. It was the Orioles’ eighth straight win of the season, while the Packers lost their fifth straight. Fremont did not have a shot on goal in...
localsportsjournal.com
Reilly, Reagan Murphy lead Jayhawks past Alpena College in volleyball action
MCC (14-4, 3-0) will travel to Delta College on Tuesday.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart wins Freedom Volleyball Invitational
After a previous tournament, the Hart Pirates girls volleyball team received the ultimate compliment on their sportsmanship, which led to them being invited to take part in the Freedom Invitational, hosted by RCV in Wyoming which Hart ended up winning on Saturday afternoon. Hart did just what it set out...
