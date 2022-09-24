Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
msn.com
The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness
Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
RELATED PEOPLE
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
Psych Centra
Longevity and Bipolar Disorder
Living with bipolar disorder can result in a shorter life span if left unmanaged. Research shows that physical illness plays a big role. If you’re living with bipolar disorder, you know firsthand how much it can interfere with your quality of life. Cyclical periods of mania or mania and depression can make it hard to maintain a healthy, stable lifestyle.
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
psychreg.org
Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder and How to Cope with It
Bipolar disorder is a psychological disorder that includes radical mood changes which usually go in periods or stages. These periods are often called the ‘minus’ and the ‘plus’ stages, in other words, they are the depressive stage and the stage of mania. The depressive stage would...
Over a million anti-depressant prescriptions handed to teens in last year, shock figures reveal
MORE than a million prescriptions for anti-depressants were handed to teenagers last year, shock figures obtained by The Sun on Sunday reveal. Doctors doled out record numbers of pills including Prozac to youngsters aged 13 to 19 - with a total of 1.118 million doses prescribed. The number has jumped...
KIDS・
Psychiatric Times
Antidepressants Do Not Work by Numbing Emotions
As patients improve with antidepressant treatment, emotional numbing decreases. Recent evidence from randomized, placebo controlled trials (1979 to 2016) has shown that, in about 15% of patients with depression, antidepressant treatment is robustly superior to placebo—contrary to the often-repeated claim that antidepressants are “not much better than a sugar pill.”1 It is not yet clear what clinical or biological features make this subgroup so antidepressant-responsive, although differences between drug and placebo increased significantly (P<0.001) with greater baseline severity of depression.
Comments / 0