Trafford, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ace for Mars’ Blake Bertolo highlights first round of WPIAL 3A golf championship

It was quite an exciting day for Mars senior Blake Bertolo at Champion Lakes Golf Course near Bolivar on Tuesday. Not only did he qualify for the final round of the WPIAL Class 3A Championship on Oct. 6 at Allegheny Country Club by shooting a 5-over-par 76, but his round also included the first hole-in-one of his young career.
MARS, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
City
Trafford, PA
Trafford, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
Greensburg, PA
Sports
City
Greensburg, PA
purbalite.net

Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines

By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PENN HILLS, PA
Person
Daniel Carr
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team

There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall. The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor. He was born in Charleston, S.C. After graduating high school, Baker began working...
ASPINWALL, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park a perfect place to live

Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park area happenings, week of Sept. 26, 2022

Bethel Park Recreation’s No Cook Tuesdays are returning, from 4 to 7 p.m. each week at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Three food trucks are being scheduled for each event. New this year are live music and Jodikinos Farm Market with fresh produce, chrysanthemums, cornstalks and pumpkins.
BETHEL PARK, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home

Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Millvale music festival, 5K races and more in the Shaler area

The Millvale Music Harvest Festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Millvale Riverfront Park. The free concert features Shelf Life String Band, Aris Paul Band, Steel Mill Rising, Black Ridge and Kiss Me Deadly. Trunk or Treat. Shaler Township will hold a Trunk or Treat in Kiwanis...
MILLVALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
PENN HILLS, PA

