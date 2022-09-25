Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL rules East Allegheny transfer eligible for regular-season football but not playoffs
East Allegheny junior Amir Rollins, a transfer from Penn Hills, is allowed to play football in the regular season, but he remains ineligible for the playoffs, the WPIAL ruled Tuesday. Penn Hills administrators had flagged his transfer as potentially motivated by athletics, but the WPIAL board didn’t find evidence to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ace for Mars’ Blake Bertolo highlights first round of WPIAL 3A golf championship
It was quite an exciting day for Mars senior Blake Bertolo at Champion Lakes Golf Course near Bolivar on Tuesday. Not only did he qualify for the final round of the WPIAL Class 3A Championship on Oct. 6 at Allegheny Country Club by shooting a 5-over-par 76, but his round also included the first hole-in-one of his young career.
Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 26, 2022: First-place Mars fends off Hampton challenge
Piper Coffield had two goals and Gwen Howell and Reese Dunaway also scored to lead first-place Mars to a 4-0 win over second-place Hampton (8-2, 5-2) in Section 1-3A girls soccer Monday night. Kate McEnroe and Lily Goodworth combined on the shutout for Mars (8-0, 7-0). Bentworth 4, Charleroi 1...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
GCC grad Brenna Springer finds new, more comfortable home with Seton Hill women's soccer
Brenna Springer needed a fresh start. Like many high school athletes, she was enamored with the idea of playing at the Division I level, so the former Greensburg Central Catholic star accepted a scholarship to play soccer at Akron. The experience left a lot to be desired. During her freshman...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dedication pays off for Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly with commitment to Quinnipiac
The transformation of Penn Hills senior guard Daemar Kelly wasn’t something that happened overnight. Long days and nights in the gym allowed the 6-foot-5 Indians senior guard to slowly progress into being a strong all-around basketball player. Kelly made his college choice last week, selecting Quinnipiac over Rider, Robert...
purbalite.net
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park
After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines
By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
markerzone.com
FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'
A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team
There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall. The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor. He was born in Charleston, S.C. After graduating high school, Baker began working...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park a perfect place to live
Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt-Greensburg to display art, honor alumni, hold festival during Blue & Gold Celebration
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will honor outstanding alumni, showcase campus and local art and host festival activities during its annual Blue & Gold Homecoming Celebration continuing through Saturday. The art show is underway at Millstein Library on campus. Running through Oct. 7 on the library’s second floor, it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park area happenings, week of Sept. 26, 2022
Bethel Park Recreation’s No Cook Tuesdays are returning, from 4 to 7 p.m. each week at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Three food trucks are being scheduled for each event. New this year are live music and Jodikinos Farm Market with fresh produce, chrysanthemums, cornstalks and pumpkins.
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
pittsburghmagazine.com
There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home
Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Millvale music festival, 5K races and more in the Shaler area
The Millvale Music Harvest Festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Millvale Riverfront Park. The free concert features Shelf Life String Band, Aris Paul Band, Steel Mill Rising, Black Ridge and Kiss Me Deadly. Trunk or Treat. Shaler Township will hold a Trunk or Treat in Kiwanis...
WPXI Pittsburgh
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pennsylvania natives in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
Claire Dice was planning to return to Penn Hills on Friday from her vacation in Florida. But at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dice got word that Indian Shores, a town on the Gulf Coast barrier island where she is staying, was being evacuated as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in the U.S.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
