ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

EVs at Detroit Auto Show? Consumers have questions

By Geoff Robins, John BIERS, BILL PUGLIANO
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ew4p9_0i9Cr6Hz00
At the Detroit Auto Show earlier this month, General Motors showcased its new electric vehicles, including the Chevrolet Silverado RST EV /AFP/File

The emerging fleet of electric vehicles (EV) provoked fascination at the Detroit Auto Show, but many consumers were not yet ready to take the plunge to own one themselves.

Some, like Justin Tata, wanted a first-hand look at new EV offerings, saying "it's embracing the change that's coming because I think the internal combustion engine (ICE) is on the way out."

But Tata, who works in the packaging industry, still has questions about EV battery disposal. He came to the Detroit show, which concludes Sunday, to survey the state of play, but doesn't foresee buying an EV for another five to 10 years.

Among other attendees, the less-EV enthused included Tim Stokes.

"I think eventually that's going to be the only option," said Stokes as he admired a new gasoline-powered Ford Mustang, adding that he wants to "prolong (driving ICE vehicles) as long as possible."

Friends in the auto industry have advised waiting three or four years for the industry to "work out the kinks" with EVs, said Stokes, who works in telecommunications.

- Mainstream options -

Long considered a niche sideshow in the auto world, the prominence of EVs at this year's Detroit gathering underscored their new mainstream status as big automakers respond to rising concerns about climate change and government policies promoting EVs.

Chevrolet's showcase highlighted EV versions of three of the GM brand's top-selling products: the Silverado pickup, and the Blazer and Equinox, both SUVs. Chevy expects to begin deliveries on the vehicles in 2023.

Ford too has targeted its EV campaign towards its most popular vehicles, unveiling a battery-powered version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck and launching the Mustang Mach-E, a new SUV that has also attracted strong interest from consumers.

A 2022 Consumer Reports survey showed 14 percent of Americans saying they would "definitely" buy or lease an EV if they were searching for a vehicle, up from four percent in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0miczz_0i9Cr6Hz00
US President Joe Biden cheered on electric vehicles during a speech September 14 at the Detroit Auto Show /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

While the vehicle launches have brought unprecedented attention to EVs, auto experts say that a meaningful transformation of the ICE-dominated US fleet is still years away.

Price remains a big problem, with the average price of an EV nearly $67,000, according to Cox Automotive.

Experts also cite the lack of EV charging stations as a concern. President Biden signed into law a bill to provide $7.5 billion to build more stations, as his administration announced the first tranche of funding in parallel with a presidential address at the Detroit show.

- Can the industry deliver? -

Auto insiders also point to doubts about the availability of critical materials such as lithium and cobalt needed for batteries.

These issues have come to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic, when shortages of semiconductors and other supply chain woes forced automakers to restrict vehicle production and store tens of thousands of partially-built autos.

Ford said on Monday that it expects to have some 40,000-45,000 mostly built vehicles in inventory at the end of the third quarter due to needed parts. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company had delayed some vehicle deliveries due to a shortage of badges with the company's blue oval logo.

Don Lamos, who works for auto supplier, had placed an order on a Ford Lightning, but is backing off after Ford raised the price on that version to above the $80,000 cap that would allow car buyers to qualify for a $7,500 tax credit under new US legislation.

Lamos and his wife, Janice, were drawn to the Chevy offerings, including the Equinox, which starts at $30,000.

"If they can hold that at $30,000, then awesome," he said. "I don't know if they'll really be able to meet production next year, so we'll see."

Don Lamos cited cost savings as the main impetus, while Janice Lamos described climate change as a priority. The couple are sold on EVs, but pondering how much to spend now when battery technologies will likely improve in the future.

Many of the vehicles being released are touted for being able to travel 300 miles without being recharged, but the capacity is much lower if the vehicle is towing cargo.

"You know when you need gas you can go to the corner and there's a station. I don't think there's enough (charging) stations for one of these," Carlos Rubante said when asked about the Lightning.

Consumers at the show described climate change as a worry, but were not necessarily convinced that EVs were the solution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXe4D_0i9Cr6Hz00
Ford's electric vehicle offerings at the Detroit show included the Mustang Mach E /AFP/File

Besides battery disposal, another concern is the unwanted consequences of the mining boom in critical materials, such as the use of child labor in the Democratic Republic of Congo to produce cobalt, said Cristian Damboiu, who works for an auto supplier.

"When you're considering all these things, maybe they aren't as clean as they seem," said Damboiu.

"I understand (EVs) have some advantages, so we'll see how it plays out."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM

Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
Reason.com

Ford's E.V. Charger Mandate Shows How Broken Dealership Laws Are

Ford Motor Co. is openly chasing after Tesla, which manufactures 70 percent of all electric vehicles (E.V.) sold in the U.S. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would be restructuring its business, equally investing in both E.V. and internal combustion production, putting $50 billion into E.V.s by 2026 and considering options like online ordering and "transparent non-negotiable prices" with no unnecessary extras and no need to haggle. Tesla currently offers versions of these options.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Stokes
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Wants To Block Sale Of Wrangler Copycat In America

The Jeep Wrangler's design is iconic. Period. Inspired by the legendary Willys Jeeps of World War II but brought into the modern era, there's no off-roader more instantly identifiable. So it's understandable that FCA - now Stellantis - was upset when Indian automaker Mahindra launched a car called the Roxor...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Auto Show#Consumer Reports#Gm#Ford F 150#Vehicles#Chevrolet#Afp File#Ev#Tata
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
CARS
AFP

AFP

85K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy