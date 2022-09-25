Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Summer weather for the start of fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day in the 80s on most of the South Plains. There have been a few communities along and east of the Caprock that made it to 90 degrees and higher today. The temperatures will remain in the same range again on Wednesday with mostly 80s except for the eastern counties where highs around 90 degrees will continue.
KCBD
Fair weather for the Panhandle South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the final week of September, and it is Fair Week. My forecast, in short, fair weather for Fair Week. Days generally will be sunny and nights clear. Winds generally will be light. Mornings and late nights will be chilly. Lows generally in the 50s.
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
KCBD
Lubbock Power & Light crews assisting in Hurricane Ian recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) crews are making the journey to Lakeland, Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. In preparation for the storm, LP&L is sending 15 vehicles and 18 crewmembers to offer assistance. The LP&L vehicles will depart Wednesday morning from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Deceased body found in 2600 block of 46th street, METRO investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death investigation. The original call for service was received at 4:17 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the scene to assist Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Upon arrival, officers located a male in the vehicle. He was later pronounced deceased on the scene.
KCBD
Lubbock housing market shows signs of cooling, experts say
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few years of a very tight housing market may be coming to an end soon. But still, one way realtors describe Lubbock’s housing situation: complicated. However, compared to how tight the past spring and summer have been, buying a house, in some respects, is getting a little easier.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.
Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments. Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
“His body was on fire,” Lubbock mother talks about impact of formula shortage on her baby
LUBBOCK, Texas– Families in Lubbock have struggled to find formula seven months into a nationwide formula shortage, parents told KLBK News on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration released a report on Sept. 20 that identified some of the causes behind the shortage, including a lack of emergency response for multiple public health emergencies, a […]
fox34.com
Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a car on Friday night. Just before 9 p.m. an Sept. 23, police were called to the 5400 block of Slide Road, according to a release. Police stated a passenger car was driving north on Slide Road. Nathanial Clanahan,...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials reported that a dirt bike and a flatbed truck towing a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Money raised from Lubbock pumpkin patch goes to Navajo Reservation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 20th annual First Cumberland Presbyterian Church pumpkin patch opened Saturday, and the money you spend there can make an impact in Lubbock and New Mexico. “We get our pumpkins from the Navajo reservation, and they ship them to us at no cost,” senior pastor, Nate...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins first Big 12 game against Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders pulled a big win against No. 22 Texas Saturday night. At half-time, Texas took the lead with 24-14. The Red Raiders quickly caught up, winning the game with a field goal in overtime. Miss the game? Catch up here:...
KCBD
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
KCBD
TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location
Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Comments / 0