Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Summer weather for the start of fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day in the 80s on most of the South Plains. There have been a few communities along and east of the Caprock that made it to 90 degrees and higher today. The temperatures will remain in the same range again on Wednesday with mostly 80s except for the eastern counties where highs around 90 degrees will continue.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Fair weather for the Panhandle South Plains Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the final week of September, and it is Fair Week. My forecast, in short, fair weather for Fair Week. Days generally will be sunny and nights clear. Winds generally will be light. Mornings and late nights will be chilly. Lows generally in the 50s.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Power & Light crews assisting in Hurricane Ian recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) crews are making the journey to Lakeland, Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. In preparation for the storm, LP&L is sending 15 vehicles and 18 crewmembers to offer assistance. The LP&L vehicles will depart Wednesday morning from the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Deceased body found in 2600 block of 46th street, METRO investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death investigation. The original call for service was received at 4:17 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the scene to assist Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Upon arrival, officers located a male in the vehicle. He was later pronounced deceased on the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock housing market shows signs of cooling, experts say

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few years of a very tight housing market may be coming to an end soon. But still, one way realtors describe Lubbock’s housing situation: complicated. However, compared to how tight the past spring and summer have been, buying a house, in some respects, is getting a little easier.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

“His body was on fire,” Lubbock mother talks about impact of formula shortage on her baby

LUBBOCK, Texas– Families in Lubbock have struggled to find formula seven months into a nationwide formula shortage, parents told KLBK News on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration released a report on Sept. 20 that identified some of the causes behind the shortage, including a lack of emergency response for multiple public health emergencies, a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a car on Friday night. Just before 9 p.m. an Sept. 23, police were called to the 5400 block of Slide Road, according to a release. Police stated a passenger car was driving north on Slide Road. Nathanial Clanahan,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Money raised from Lubbock pumpkin patch goes to Navajo Reservation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 20th annual First Cumberland Presbyterian Church pumpkin patch opened Saturday, and the money you spend there can make an impact in Lubbock and New Mexico. “We get our pumpkins from the Navajo reservation, and they ship them to us at no cost,” senior pastor, Nate...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock

Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location

Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
LUBBOCK, TX

