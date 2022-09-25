Read full article on original website
Related
Here's why Bills OC Ken Dorsey lost his mind at the end of the Dolphins game
It’s unlikely that any video will be more frequently shared than the one showing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trashing his part of the coaches’ booth at the end of the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dorsey was trying to get his usually productive...
Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear
Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss
One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
Deadspin
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey slams tablet in anger after league sends memo warning against such behavior
Football is an emotional game, and the stakes are extremely high in the NFL. It’s not uncommon to see a player or coach go berserk when a play, call, or game doesn’t go their way. Even the greatest players aren’t exempt from losing their shit sometimes, as we’ve seen Tom Brady do on the field and sideline numerous times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bills’ Ken Dorsey Comments On Press Box Outburst vs. Dolphins
A camera showed Dorsey slamming his tablet on his desk at the end of Sunday’s 21–19 loss to Miami.
WQAM makes lineup change impacting two dayparts, two stations. And Panthers hire reporter
WQAM-560 changed its midday lineup on Friday afternoon, dropping Jonathan Zaslow and moving 790 The Ticket morning hosts Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard to that 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WQAM slot, according to two industry sources.
What should be making Dolphins’ Ross very happy. And another area where Tua leads the NFL
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills straight to the point: Josh Allen not injured vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills say quarterback Josh Allen is healthy and good to go despite some images suggesting otherwise. During Buffalo’s 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Allen was spotted by the broadcast chatting with trainers on the sideline during the second half. It appeared he was getting his hand looked at.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills sign Justin Murray; Tommy Doyle placed on IR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a stack of injuries for the Bills, the team announces offensive lineman Tommy Doyle will be placed on injured reserve. In addition, offensive lineman Justin Murray will join Buffalo on a one-year deal. Doyle, who was filling in for Ryan Bates Sunday against Miami,...
FOX Sports
Dolphins now under investigation for QB Tua's concussion check | THE CARTON SHOW
The National Football League Players Association will be looking into the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's injury during the Miami Dolphins' win over the Buffalo Bills. After an unassuming sack in the second quarter of the game, Tua appeared to be concussed, struggling to walk and eventually taken off the field and into the locker room. The quarterback later returned to finish the game, leading the Dolphins to a comeback win. Some are questioning whether concussion protocols were followed, and while Tua offered an explanation involving an injured back, Craig Carton isn't so sure that's the whole story. Watch as he shares his thoughts on this investigation.
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Bills make no excuses after coming up short vs. Dolphins
Sunday in Miami, the Buffalo Bills laid it all on the line, but came up short 21-19 vs. their divisional rivals in the Dolphins. The Bills dropped to a 2-1 record, but perhaps even more importantly saw a rash of injuries that left them depleted by the final whistle. While...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1