Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear

Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss

One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
NFL
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Jordan, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
#Dolphins#Espn#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Ir#Wkbw Tv
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills sign Justin Murray; Tommy Doyle placed on IR

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a stack of injuries for the Bills, the team announces offensive lineman Tommy Doyle will be placed on injured reserve. In addition, offensive lineman Justin Murray will join Buffalo on a one-year deal. Doyle, who was filling in for Ryan Bates Sunday against Miami,...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Dolphins now under investigation for QB Tua's concussion check | THE CARTON SHOW

The National Football League Players Association will be looking into the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's injury during the Miami Dolphins' win over the Buffalo Bills. After an unassuming sack in the second quarter of the game, Tua appeared to be concussed, struggling to walk and eventually taken off the field and into the locker room. The quarterback later returned to finish the game, leading the Dolphins to a comeback win. Some are questioning whether concussion protocols were followed, and while Tua offered an explanation involving an injured back, Craig Carton isn't so sure that's the whole story. Watch as he shares his thoughts on this investigation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
NASHVILLE, TN
Buffalo Bills
Football
Sports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

