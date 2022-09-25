ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
petpress.net

10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think

“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
petpress.net

5 Guard Dog Breeds Who Fear Nothing!

There’s nothing quite like a loyal, furry friend by your side. And when that furry friend is also a big, burly guard dog? That’s just icing on the cake. A guard dog is a type of canine that has been bred and trained to protect people or property. These dogs are usually larger in size and have a naturally aggressive temperament.
The US Sun

I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train

THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
msn.com

27 adorable dog breeds that don't shed

Dogs love unconditionally, guard the house, force us outside, and are great additions to an Instagram feed. But even the cutest pups can lead to sneezing fits, runny noses, or worse. Between 10% and 20% of the world's population is allergic to dogs and cats. And for those with asthma, the prevalence of dog allergies is even higher.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
petpress.net

10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends

Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
iheart.com

Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
msn.com

These are the dog breeds that live the longest, according to data

Slide 1 of 63: Dogs are popular companions in most countries and cultures. Providing company, unconditional love, and safety are just a few characteristics that make them our best friends—and, most of all, make us happy. Many factors go into choosing a dog breed: the size of your home and city; your family; your allergies; your wallet; and often even your own memories of a previous companion (if you grew up with a golden retriever, for instance, maybe you want the same experience for your children). But while owning a dog might increase our happiness and, in particular, our lifespans (according to a 2017 Swedish study in the Journal of Scientific Reports), the same doesn’t necessarily hold true the other way around. In addition to regular vet checkups, balanced meals, and daily exercise regimens, there are certain canine characteristics that correlate with longevity in dogs. Larger dogs generally have shorter lifespans than smaller dogs, so those seeking a long-term relationship might opt for small- or medium-sized breeds. But more specifically than that, there are some breeds that tend to outlast others. Take pugs and Boston terriers: they are both small, feisty, fun companions for those in tighter quarters or enjoying city life. But would you guess there is an average of two years separating the lifespans of their breeds? While you’ll see plenty of the size-lifespan correlation in the coming data, it might surprise you to see that the standard breed of one of the most popular show dogs, as well as a breed of greyhound, both enter our top 10. To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from a 2008 study published in the journal Genetics and 2016 breed popularity rankings from the American Kennel Club. Read on to find out which dogs are known for their longevity, and if your favorite breed made the list. You may also enjoy: Shortest-living dog breeds.
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
