Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Echos in Excess: Why You Should Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, what kind of strange person has an Amazon device in every room? Well, call me strange -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in a forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
Amazon's big launch event announced ahead of Google's Nest launch
Amazon has sent out invitations to its 2022 annual product launch event, which will take place on September 28.
Apple Insider
How to build a tech emergency kit
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An emergency kit is vital to keep around the home or vehicle, and it should also include tech accessories. These are the best tech essentials for your emergency kit, and how to make sure that everything works when you need it to.
How to factory reset every Amazon Echo
If your Amazon Echo device is unresponsive or not working correctly, don't panic! You can perform a factory reset to try to get it up and running again. A factory reset clears all data stored on the device, resetting it to the state it was in when it left the factory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mactrast.com
Mactrast Deals: Apple AirPod Deep Cleaner (2-Pack)
The Apple AirPod Deep Cleaner (2-Pack) is really easy to use and lightweight. It’ll clean your earbuds anywhere, anytime. DEALS: Apple AirPod Deep Cleaner (2-Pack) – Bluetooth Earbuds, Phone, Cameras & More! Easily Clean Your Devices with This Pen-Shaped Tool – Just $14.99!. Description. This cleaning pen...
TechRadar
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
CNET
Save $274 on Three Google Nest WiFi Routers at Amazon
Want a great WiFi signal but have a lot of ground to cover? Wi-Fi routers and extenders are a perfect way to ensure you have no dead spots inside or outside the house. While we have some great recommendations on the best Wi-Fi routers for 2022, the Google Nest Wi-Fi is worth checking out too. It's one of our favorite Google Assistant devices and right now, you can get a huge $274 discount when you buy a three-pack on Amazon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 iPhone Charging Tips Tech Experts Swear By For A Longer-Lasting Battery
The only thing that could be standing between you and a faster, more efficient iPhone battery is a few common iPhone charging mistakes and habits that are simple to correct. Charging your phone sounds like one of those habits that should be a no-brainer, but the reality is a little more complex than that. There are a number of different chargers and cables on the market, as well as conflicting tips on how long you should power up your device or what the optimum charging percentage actually is. Tech experts may still differ on some of these points, but by and large, it is widely accepted that these three iPhone charging tips can result in a longer lasting phone battery. And, the good news is: they are simple to start following today.
TechRadar
Croma Festival of Dreams sale: Best deals on iPhones, Phones, TVs, Electronics and more
Croma crashed yesterday because it was hosting a special iPhone 13 deal for this festive season, which rivalled one Flipkart provided. The special iPhone 13 deal is back, along with other deals on the Croma Festival of Dreams sale. Croma previously hosted an early bird sale for the festive season,...
yankodesign.com
This sleek electric toothbrush uses a MagSafe-inspired magnetic wireless charging dock
You have to admit, MagSafe was always a little too impressive. Aside from being convenient (you don’t need to align ports and chargers, or worry about whether the jack is plugged in), MagSafe was just satisfying. A simple snapping sound would tell you that your device, be it your MacBook or your iPhone, was securely connected to the charger. Why am I talking about MagSafe in a piece that’s very clearly about a toothbrush? Because the Mode Electric Toothbrush comes with that same reliably convenient snapping action. Meet Mode – a slick-looking toothbrush that charges as easily as it cleans your teeth. Armed with a magnetic dock that plugs right into a standard socket, Mode lets you snap the toothbrush onto the dock when you’re done brushing. Once it snaps in place, not only does it conveniently stay there till you need it again, it also charges its batteries so you’re at 100% always, all the time.
SamMobile
Daily Deal: Massive 40% discount on the Galaxy Buds Live
The Galaxy Buds Live is one of the best Samsung earbuds you can buy, and with good reason. They pack a solid punch while also being comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. As our Galaxy Buds Live review mentioned, these are also the first Samsung wireless earbuds to...
Android Central
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which are the best "Pro" buds
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from Samsung improve on many different aspects compared to its predecessor. While there are some limitations, these are pretty great if you're an Android user. For. IPX7 water resistance. More colors to choose from. Improved ANC over the previous generation. Customizable EQ. Against. Multipoint and...
yankodesign.com
These ergonomic earbuds double up as speaker controls, adding a new dimension of functionality to wearables
There have been a lot of truly wireless earbuds and earbud concepts over the past few years as wired devices have gone out of style. But basically, they serve just one purpose and that is to play something in your ears or as a secondary tool for accessing digital assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, etc. Once they’re off your ears though, they become practically useless and most of the time, they’re just sitting pretty there in the charging case. What if they had another function when they’re not in your ears.
CNET
Best Amazon Deals: AirPods Pro Headphones, Echo Show and More
Amazon is often the go-to place for anything you buy online, but how can you be sure you're getting the best price? Well, the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for the best Amazon deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness, fashion, everyday essentials and more, so we know a good deal when we see one. To make things easier for you, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals below so you'll always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.
ZDNet
Lost remote? No problem: How to use your iPhone as a TV remote control
Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
notebookcheck.net
OUKITEL P2001 portable power station delivers sustainable power for camping activities and home appliances
With the rated 2000 Wh huge AC output (surge up to 4000 W), OUKITEL P2001 portable power generator can power 99% of camping gadgets. Moreover, this is also an ideal home backup power supply since it can even run those heavy-duty home appliances (fridge, TV, air-conditioner, etc). The P2001 generator...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0