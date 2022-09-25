ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama football QB Bryce Young torches Vanderbilt for 300 passing yards in first half

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

There isn't much that Alabama footbal l quarterback Bryce Young hasn't done, but Saturday was the first time that he has thrown for more than 300 yards in a half.

In the first half vs. Vanderbilt, Young went 20 for 29 passing for 316 yards and four touchdowns to give the Crimson Tide a 31-3 at intermission. Young found eight different receivers, led by Ja'Corey Brooks with six catches for 117 yards and two scores and Jermaine Burton with four catches and 94 yards.

It marked the 10th time that Young has thrown for more than 300 yards and the first time this season. His next-closest halves are the first half vs. Arkansas with 287 last season and the first half of the national championship game vs. Georgia with 286.

Young threw for 4,872 yards and 47 yards while leading Alabama to the SEC championship and the national championship game last season, winning the Heisman Trophy.

