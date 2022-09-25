Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Static display dedicated at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was a big day for the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park. A special gathering for the park and the anniversary of Meridian’s Air Guard. A crowd of veterans, current members of the military, city leaders and citizens filled the property at Key Field. With...
WTOK-TV
The Preserve opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new assisted living facility in Meridian is standing out because of the quality of life it offers for senior citizens. The Preserve at Meridian held its grand opening last week. “We probably had just over 200 people show up. We had wonderful support from the...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Walter Lamar King
Funeral services for Mr. Walter Lamar King will begin at 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Andrew Chapel Church with the Reverends Gilbert Prince and Charlie Laird officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Walter...
WTOK-TV
EMBDC names membership director
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation has named musician, businessman and music promoter Dan Confait as its new membership director. The owner of DC Guitar Studio has provided musical instruction and instruments since 2019 in historic downtown Meridian. He also operates a DC Guitar Studio near Jackson, opened in 2014. After two years, the studio moved to larger quarters in nearby Gluckstadt, with an expanded retail store. It now teaches more than 200 students, offering lessons in several stringed instruments, drums, piano and voice.
Bham Now
5 exciting reasons to road trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for Hattiesburg Restaurant Week, October 2-8
It’s every foodie’s favorite week—restaurant week! If you’ve tasted your way through Birmingham’s food scene, it’s time to think out of the box and plan a road trip to try some of Hattiesburg’s 200+ local restaurants. Ready to devour the deets? Here are...
WTOK-TV
Brian Andrew “Scotty” McInally
A celebration of life service for Brian Andrew “Scotty” McInally, 75, of Butler will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. Mr. McInally passed away September 22, 2022, at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born July...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Sue Smylie Thompson
Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Smylie Thompson will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Central United Methodist Church with the Reverends Jack Kern and Dr. Rick Brooks officiating. Entombment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Mr. James “Jimmy” Duke
Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Duke will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Valley Rd with Reverend Paul Trosper officiating. Interment will be held at Graham Cemetery at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized LCSD Career & Technical Education Center. The announcement took place at the district’s 1st annual LCSD CTE Industry Dinner Monday. The new center will expand offerings by the district, which could include...
State Treasurer announces unclaimed money event in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – State Treasurer David McRae announced that there will be a unclaimed money event in the City of Brandon. The event will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Brandon City Hall located at 100 Municipal Drive. The cause of unclaimed money is when the money […]
WTOK-TV
USM holds appreciation luncheon for front-line workers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi showed appreciation to its employees who work hard to keep the campus clean and safe. Staff from departments such as the Physical Plant, University Police Department and Housing and Residence Life were greeted by the university’s band in the Thad Cochran Center on Monday, Sept. 26.
WTOK-TV
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In downtown, food was the main attraction at the Taste of Meridian event Saturday evening. Several Queen City restaurants and food vendors filled the City Hall lawn showcasing their most popular dishes. Multiple businesses from different food backgrounds came together to highlight the food they think...
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_22_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to locate Charles Ronald Hembree. Hembree is a 38-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 9″ in height and weighs 180 pounds. He is wanted on eight different capiases out of the circuit court of Lauderdale...
kicks96news.com
Property Stolen from Closed School in Leake County
3:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies dispatched to a residence on Terry Rd for a report of domestic violence.
WDAM-TV
Fellowship at the Fields returns to Waynesboro for a 3rd year
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Fellowship at the Fields pulled into Waynesboro this weekend for a third consecutive year to share music, stories and The Word. “It’s just an opportunity for us to grow together,” said Jonathan Grimes, a Lion’s Fest committee member. “We’re not supposed to be divided. We’re supposed to be together. We’re supposed to be able to come together and worship God together, and this just gives us the opportunity to do that.”
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_26_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Scruggs. Scruggs is a 36-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 3″ in height and weighs 175 pounds. She is wanted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance out...
WDAM-TV
Caution urged as wildfire conditions form in Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials issue burn warnings as dry and windy weather creates dangerous wildfire conditions. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center issued a warning on Monday, Sept. 26, that critically low humidity and gusty winds will result in dangerous fire conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the...
WTOK-TV
PHOTOS: VFDs respond to 2 structure fires in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It has already been a long day for several Jones County volunteer fire departments after responding to two structure fires early Tuesday morning. First, several departments responded to a structure fire on Highway 11 North in Sandersville just before 3 a.m. after a passerby called 911 about a single-family home fire.
