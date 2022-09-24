ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NBC Sports

Phillies place Hand on IL, bring up former All-Star from Triple A

One of the Phillies' high-leverage relievers hit the shelf just before their final home game of the regular season Sunday as Brad Hand was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis. Veteran reliever Chris Devenski had his contract selected from Triple A to join the Phillies' active...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives

The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos sitting Sunday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Pete Alonso versus Athletics starter JP Sears. In 28 plate appearances this season, Vientos has a .167 batting average with a .619...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Braves try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (96-58, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-100, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Will the Astros Bring Back Justin Verlander for 2023 Season?

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is having one of the best seasons of his career. He might just win another Cy Young Award this year, it would be his third. By all accounts Verlander is at his peak, at times he's unstoppable. The Astros are lucky to have him. So,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Massive News About Zach LaVine

View the original article to see embedded media. Zach LaVine has become one of the true rising stars in the NBA. Over the last two seasons, the 27-year-old has made the NBA All-Star Game, and this past year he made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career.
CHICAGO, IL

