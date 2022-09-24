Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?
It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
dotesports.com
Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework
One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Pokémon UNITE is getting spooky with its next 2 playable Pokémon, according to data mines
Pokémon UNITE has been releasing new playable Pokémon at an unprecedented rate to celebrate the game’s first anniversary on Nintendo Switch and mobile. And even after those festivities end, it appears that the dev team is going to keep up a swift release schedule in the following months.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained
Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
dotesports.com
‘Big and new’: Studio exec seemingly drops hints to Halo Infinite battle royale mode
It’s looking like the battle royale mode for Halo Infinite is picking up steam. Certain Affinity is the studio rumored to be working on a heavily anticipated battle royale mode coming to Halo Infinite. And in a discussion with VentureBeat, Certain Affinity executive Paul Sams said that the “biggest thing” the team is working on right now has been in the works for two years. Sams added that the developers behind Halo Infinite have been “very prescriptive” about what can be said about this project, however.
NME
It’s time fans stop thinking they can be game developers
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker argues that players shouldn’t presume to know better than the people who make their favourite game – especially when harassment comes into play. What is it that makes game fans...
dotesports.com
Best controller settings for Apex Legends
PC gamers have traditionally dominated competitive battle royale titles. Over the years, many of the biggest titles have moved over to consoles or been created with consoles as the intended platform. Such is the case with Apex Legends, originally released for all platforms simultaneously, and in the last few years, has seen more and more console players bring their controllers to PC play.
dotesports.com
All Fortnite Birthday Cake Locations in Chapter 3, Season 4
When Fortnite‘s battle royale was first released on Sept. 26, 2017, no one expected that it would rise to the level that it has. Over the last five years, Epic Games has steadily been improving graphics, content, mechanics, and more. Now, Fortnite is hosting its fifth birthday celebration, complete with presents and cake all over the map.
dotesports.com
Tricolor Battles don’t seem to be working for the majority of Splatoon 3 Splatfest users
Today is the final day for Splatoon 3′s first official Splatfest, with Team Fun slightly in the lead over Team Gear as we reach the halfway point. With the event into its final few hours, many players were excited to finally get into Tricolor Battles—but it seems like Nintendo has other ideas.
Ubisoft Job Listing Hints At New Approach To Splinter Cell
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you feel like it's been forever since the last "Splinter Cell" game was released, you wouldn't be far off. The last time an entry from Ubisoft's signature Tom Clancy-endorsed stealth series went gold was all the way back in 2013 when "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist" released. Since then, despite calls from the fanbase to bring the series back, the "Splinter Cell" franchise has remained mostly dormant, with the only significant release being the "Firewall" novel back in March 2022. However, after being dormant for nearly a decade, it seems that Ubisoft might be ready to bring the iconic Sam Fisher back into the field in the near future.
Discord is doing reverse Twitch drops
You get a cozy autumnal outfit for streaming to your friends.
dotesports.com
All Splatfest titles and rewards in Splatoon 3
Splatfests return as the main way for Inklings and Octolings to express their love for Turf Battles in Splatoon 3. By inking enough of the Splatfest-specific maps, players can earn points for their selected teams to earn plentiful rewards after the Splatfest concludes. One of the many ways that players...
dotesports.com
When does the Splatfest event end?￼
Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the dates for the first official Splatfest event for Splatoon 3. The main difference from the previous editions is the implementation of the three-team system: players can choose between Team Gear, Team Grab, and Team Fun based on what they would take with them to a deserted island.
Call of Duty is betting big on AI. Will it pay off?
We could be entering a new era of multiplayer shooters.
ComicBook
Leaked Xbox Controller Officially Revealed
Xbox revealed another new controller colorway this week featuring another vibrant pattern of colors, but it's not the first time that we've seen this device. The controller in question is the Mineral Camo Xbox controller, the same one which was spotted online not long ago whenever an image showing it off went up online. Now that it's out for real, however, Xbox owners can go ahead and pre-order it if they're in favor of the new look.
Comments / 0