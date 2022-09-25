ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Saturday weather greets participants for in-person Triangle events

Gorgeous late September weather made three big outdoor events in Triangle communities extra special.

A very exuberant crowd celebrated in Durham during the first in-person Pride parade since 2019. Sabrina Oliver was among the thousands who attended, representing many more members of the LGBT community who couldn't make it to the Bull City for the festivities.

"Oh, how many good people there are," she said of the participants, "and their hearts are full of love!"

That sentiment was reflected in the festive atmosphere on the Duke campus as the parade made its way down Main Street.

Helicia Chang of the LGBT Center in Raleigh was there and said, "We, of the Raleigh LGBT Center, have been looking to work with the Durham Center collaborating on events like this. And the turnout is really great today! It's really just heartwarming, to see so many people show up for Pride events. Especially this year, when everything has been opening back up."

The Gail Parkins Ovarian Cancer Walk also drew a happy crowd to Sanderson High School. ABC11 morning meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy brought her energy and smile as the event's emcee. At Sanderson, participants heard from women who've fought back against cancer, and won.

"I'm a 10 year survivor! When you start a journey you don't know what's gonna happen, how many years you've got," said Peggy Brantley. "The Lord has blessed me with many years, and I want to thank my doctors, nurses, my family. Especially my husband, who made me go to treatments when I didn't want to go to treatments. He made me go!"

ABC11 weekday morning anchor John Clark emceed the Triangle LUNGe Forward walk at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater, site of an annual event that benefits the Lung Cancer Initiative.

