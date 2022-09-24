Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 19 BYU’s 38-24 win against Wyoming

Brigham Young Cougars defensive linemen Lorenzo Fauatea (55) and Bruce Mitchell (96) celebrate after tackling Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (2) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Wyoming. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Final score: BYU 38, Wyoming 24

Fourth quarter

1:24

Freshman kicker Justen Smith — not the beleaguered Jake Oldroyd — nailed a field goal. BYU 38, Wyoming 24 .

Miles Davis built on an already big night with a 70-yard run to get the Cougars in scoring position.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) signals a first down after making a catch as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A student flexes in the student section as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen pushes Mel Hamilton’s wheelchair and talks with John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, light the Y prior to the 2022 BYU-Wyoming game. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Black 14’s Mel Hamilton and John Griffin pose with family and officials from BYU before lighting the Y on Sept. 24, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Black 14 members Mel Hamilton and John Griffin walk onto the field with BYU deputy athletic director Brian Santiago. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) pats teammate running back Miles Davis (19) on the head as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

3:15

Wyoming wide receiver Joshua Cobbs kept hope alive for the Cowboys with a 4-yard score. BYU 35, Wyoming 24 .

BYU’s defense did itself no favors during the drive, as the penalty yards continued to rack up.

5:31

Receiver Keanu Hill scored his second touchdown of the night, putting the Cougars comfortably ahead once again. BYU 35, Wyoming 17 .

Hill’s score came on a 68-yard pass, which is the longest reception of Jaren Hall’s career.

During its second drive of the fourth quarter, BYU went for it facing fourth down and four, but wide receiver Brayden Cosper couldn’t haul in a pass from Jaren Hall.

Receiver Puka Nucua went down during the drive after appearing to reinjure his ankle.

14:54

The Cowboys won’t go down quietly. They’ve pulled within 11 points of the Cougars after quarterback Andrew Peasley found tight end Treyton Welch for a 19-yard score. BYU 28, Wyoming 17 .

Wyoming benefitted from good field position at the start of the drive. BYU’s kickoff went out of bounds, resulting in a penalty.

Third quarter

1:13

BYU is truly in control now after Keanu Hill got wide open in the end zone and scored, putting the Cougars up by 18 points. BYU 28, Wyoming 10 .

7:51

Wide receiver Kody Epps got the score for the Cougars, as Jaren Hall continued to spread the ball around. BYU 21, Wyoming 10 .

Running back Miles Davis was a major part of the drive. He had a 25-yard run and a 17-yard run. But he also missed a blocking assignment on one play, enabling Wyoming to sack Hall.

Second quarter

0:04

BYU wide receiver Brayden Cosper scored his first career touchdown to give the Cougars the lead heading into the half. BYU 14, Wyoming 10 .

Keanu Hill had his second big catch of the night during the drive. Puka Nacua, who is back this week after an ankle injury, also contributed.

13:03

Wyoming’s Wyatt Wieland rushed for four yards and a score as the BYU defense struggled to find its footing. Wyoming 10, BYU 7.

Running back Titus Swen played a featured role in the drive.

First quarter

2:50

Running back Christopher Brooks scored BYU’s first touchdown of the game after the Cougars quickly and efficiently worked their way down the field. BYU 7, Wyoming 3.

The drive included a 47-yard pass from Jaren Hall to Keanu Hill that jumpstarted the Cougar offense, as well as a 32-yard pass from Hill to Isaac Rex.

9:59

Wyoming had to settle for a field goal after its run-heavy first drive fizzled out inside the 15-yard line. Wyoming 3, BYU 0.

Pregame

BYU defensive end Tyler Batty will be back in action against Wyoming after missing last week’s game, according to Jay Drew of the Deseret News .

But the Cougars will still be without several players, including wide receiver Gunner Romney and defenders Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Gabe Summers and Max Tooley.

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Wyoming:

