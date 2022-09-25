ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Run for Sewa raises money for at-risk high school students in Avon Lake

By Claire Geary
 3 days ago
Dozens of walkers and runners took steps to help at risk students succeed.

The Run for Sewa kicked off Saturday morning at Weiss Field in Avon Lake, with all of the money raised will be used to tutor and mentor at-risk high school students.

Hira Fotedar

Roughly a hundred people took part in the 7 th Annual Run for Sewa, organizers said. The non-profit organization raised about $10, 000 for Aspire Tutorial & Mentoring.

