The Fortnite Crew Pack For October 2022 Has Been Unveiled In Anticipation Of Its Upcoming Release Below Are The October Benefits For The Fortnite Crew Subscription Service

In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
The Engaging Life Simulation Adventure Game Slime Rancher Will Be Removed From the Xbox Game Pass Upon The Release Of Its Sequel
Slime Rancher, the endearing first-person life simulation adventure game, will be removed from Xbox Game Pass later this month, according to creator Monomi Park. Slime Rancher was released as an early access title in January 2016, although it did not reach version 1.0 until August 2017. Following considerable acclaim, the game was later included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in December 2020 and has since been one of the service’s prime selections for pleasant and cheerful titles.
News About The Trailer And Launch Date For Final Fantasy 16 Released By Producer
It doesn’t look like we’ll be waiting too long for a new look at Final Fantasy XVI. Final Fantasy is widely regarded as one of the best action role-playing games (JRPGs) of all time, and as such is one of the most popular series in the history of video games.
The Launch Of Fortnite Season 4: Paradise Also Includes The Release Of A New Battle Pass
The newest season of Fortnite has arrived, and it’s called Paradise. Epic Games released it today. As is customary at the start of a new season, Fortnite’s fourth season, or Chapter 3, includes a new Battle Pass and a slew of new cosmetic items that can be unlocked for the game’s signature battle royale mode. The fourth season will focus on the Chrome material that is encroaching on the island.
Nilou, The Soon-To-Be-Released 5-Star Hydro Character In Genshin Impact, Has Had A Meteoric Rise In Cosplay Popularity In The Week Preceding The 3.1 Update’s Release
Nilou, the long-awaited five-star Hydro character from Genshin Impact, will be released in the 3.1 Genshin Impact Update this month, and she has quickly become a fan favorite for cosplay. Each character in HoYoverses’s RPG, Genshin Impact, has unique weapons, powers, and combat style, and they use a wide variety of reactive components in their fights. Even if two characters have similar capabilities, they each have their unique design and story, making it hard to pick a favorite.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock All The Beta Rewards
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is well into its second beta weekend. Despite the game's price tag initially enraging players, it looks like enough people pre-ordered "Modern Warfare 2" to fill up more than a few servers (via Steam Charts). While players have battled it out in many different modes, they have also leveled up, giving them access to new guns and equipment available in the beta. A level cap increase came with the second weekend, allowing gamers to unlock even more goodies.
Saints Row Character Builder Allows For A Wide Variety Of Customization Options, One User Specifically Wanted His Boss To Look Like A Marvel Superhero
Players tend to agree that Saints Row‘s character creator is the series’ best feature, thanks to its flexibility and ability to accommodate even the most outlandish of ideas. Character customization in Saints Row: The Third has been universally praised despite the game’s fair share of criticism and critique for its numerous faults and glitches.
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
A Player Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reenacts An Event From One Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’s Trailers
A player in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community recreated a scenario from one of the teasers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo‘s desert island life sim has proven to be a varied way for gamers to express themselves, as well as a terrific way to pay respect to other properties.
A Brilliant Pokémon Fan Has Recently Developed Voltorb Sweeper, A Brand-New Minesweeper Fan Game Inspired By The Old Celadon Game Corner
Voltorb is the star of a new Minesweeper game that a Pokémon fan made for the Game Corner. Over the years, creative Pokémon players have made a lot of fan games, from minigames to long journeys through unofficial regions. Since generation 1, the Game Corner has been a...
Blizzard Loses Its Lead Character Designer, Which Affects Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Geoff Goodman, the main hero designer for Overwatch 2, has departed the company. PC Gamer was given access to a statement that verified Goodman’s resignation from the company. However, the statement did not reveal any information regarding the reason for the transfer. Since the very beginning of the Overwatch series, Goodman has been an integral part of the development team.
The Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection Will Soon Be Available As A Single Set In The Pokémon Trading Card Game It Will Feature The Legendary Eevee As Well As Its Nine Evolved Forms
As part of the upcoming Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, all of the different Eeveelutions will be collected in one high-quality set. Despite the lack of a new Eeveelution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Eevee evolutions that have previously appeared in the series continue to receive a lot of focus.
The Public Test Server For Elder Scrolls Online Has Expanded Custom Animations
The Elder Scrolls Online’s Firesong Public Test Server has included a new feature known as customizable actions, which can be equipped just like any other cosmetic. They are similar to Personalities in that they change animations, but rather than making you grumpy, sassy, or a court jester, they give you the ability to call upon Druid power to warp and summon birds to harvest nodes.
Blizzard Has Announced That A PC And Console Closed Beta For Diablo 4’s Endgame Will Begin Soon
Diablo 4’s private end-game beta for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles are coming shortly, according to the latest blog post from developer Blizzard. Since Blizzard wants to keep Diablo 4’s story a secret and since the end-game is the most anticipated part of the game for many players, it has decided to center the beta on that portion of the game.
Even Though There Is A Lot Of Content In Destiny 2, The Pre-Order Bonuses For Lightfall In 2023 Were Recently Unveiled
Over a million people are actively playing Destiny 2, making it one of the most popular looter shooters. Destiny 2, released in 2017, successfully expanded upon the story and lore established by the original game and will continue to do so with future story content updates. But unfortunately, many gamers have been left wanting more after seeing the Lightfall trailer, released not too long ago.
The Chief Designer Of Magic: The Gathering Shares Some Unfinity Hints
Preview week for Unfinity kicks off tomorrow. Mark Rosewater, head designer for Magic: The Gathering, and Blake Rasmussen, communications manager, will give us our first peek at a few cards in Magic’s upcoming fifth Un-set. Rosewater has teased us immensely on his personal blog, though. Rosewater provides hundreds upon...
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
The First-Person Mod Arrives For Spider-Man Remastered
Marvel’s Spider-Man was developed by Insomniac Games, and it was universally praised for being a superb simulation of what it would be like to swing through New York City as a friendly neighborhood… you know. The game was originally played from a third-person perspective, which makes sense to prevent motion sickness; but, a fantastic-looking mod may soon allow players to experience the most faithful recreation yet of what it would be like to play as Spider-Man.
The Dungeons & Dragons Rulebook Includes Enhanced Guidelines For Adventuring In Uncharted Regions
There is a new handbook for Dungeons & Dragons that includes a more detailed exploring mechanism. Uncharted Journeys, a new guidebook for use in Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition campaigns, has just started on Kickstarter, and it features expanded rules for traveling and exploring. In Uncharted Journeys, you’ll find guidelines for organizing a trip, determining who will do what while you’re gone, and establishing ground rules for your interactions with other travelers and any ruins or strange people you might come across.
