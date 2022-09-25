An open letter to my father

Considering im 18 now & you're one of the best men i've ever met since you have a child; me. I want you to know that I love you, more than anyone, I love you. I don't forgive you for the way you hurt my mother. I'm hurt because you broke our family. Thing went down hill the day you found Laquita. You we're distant & shortly after my mother turned into the coldest, saddest women to walk past me. She's my best friend & so are you. Not one day goes by where I don't wonder what she did wrong. How on earth could you trade your family & the women who loved you unconditionally for a home wrecker? Sounds dumb to me.

But I don't want you to think that i hate you for it. For awhile you were all i knew or had. I didn't have a mother. Hell, we barely have furniture in our home because bills couldn't be paid, but that didn't phase me because I was with my all time bff. The times where I would let you drink on the "school bus" because you were basically an alcoholic by then. You were drinking because no one cared. Mom left & my grandparents turned their back on you because of what you did to my mother; I don't blame them. But you are & always will be the best man to enter my life. Thank you for being the best father you could be even though your marriage with my mom didn't work.

I think God hand picked you for me without a doubt. You have always been the best dad & the best best-friend. I love you with my whole & i wouldn't trade you for anything so thank you for being so good to me.