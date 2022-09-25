ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqyUr_0i9CneJ800

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road.

Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the victim’s property.

Police said the victim then started following the suspect, who allegedly pulled a gun and fired, shooting the victim in the upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 7

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
953wiki.com

Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars

September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
MADISON, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Nightclub shooting death has Columbus police looking for two people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting. CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#West Side#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Three killed of eleven injured in six weekend shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were killed of eleven injured over the weekend in six separate shootings. The youngest person to be shot was a 15-year-old boy. The first shooting happened on Saturday outside a motorcycle club on East Fifth Avenue and Osborn Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. Police said four people were shot, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Eating while driving’ destroys front of house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The front of a house in the Weinland Park area of Columbus was destroyed overnight when a car crashed into its brick porch. According to an officer at the scene, a woman reportedly was eating while driving and lost control of the car which crashed into the front of 50 West King Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, one detained after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a person of interest is detained after a shooting in South Linden early Sunday morning, according to Columbus police. Police say officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near east Columbus motorcycle club

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others were hurt following a shooting that happened near a motorcycle club in east Columbus on Saturday night. Officers arrived at the area of East 5th and Osborn avenues on a reported shooting around 11:05 p.m. and found a man who was shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No suspect identified in January shooting death of 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in an investigation into the shooting death of a 22-year-old in northeast Columbus in January. On Jan. 30, officers went to the 2600 block of Divot Place just before 3:00 a.m. and found Kavyne Cooper with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy