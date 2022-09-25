Teen shot after robbery in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager was shot after police said he was robbed on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:22 p.m. on the 3700 block of Eakin Road.

Columbus police said the 15-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male suspect who demanded and took the victim’s property.

Police said the victim then started following the suspect, who allegedly pulled a gun and fired, shooting the victim in the upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.