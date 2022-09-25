Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
whdh.com
Oakmont Regional High School, Overlook Middle School cleared after lockdown
ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Oakmont Regional High School, which serves Westminster and Ashburnham, and the Overlook Middle School were in lockdown, according to the two towns’ police departments. The departments’ Facebook posts first emphasized that “there is no interior threat” and it is not an active shooter incident....
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
whdh.com
City of Boston to host second $75 gift card giveaway at vaccine clinic
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is hosting a second COVID-19 vaccination event with a $75 gift card giveaway. The first event of its kind drew huge crowds– and very long lines. The second event will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at White Stadium in Franklin Park from 10...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
wgbh.org
Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment
Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
whdh.com
Local shelters await transport of cats in Hurricane Ian’s path
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston-area animal shelters are preparing for an influx of Floridian furry friends in preparation for the impact of Hurricane Ian. MSPCA-Angell is flying 42 cats– 28 from the Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter and 14 from Tampa’s Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center– to Worcester Regional Airport, they tweeted.
whdh.com
Sam Adams celebrates its 300th birthday with free beer
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s iconic beer brewer Sam Adams is celebrating its 300th birthday with free beer!. Anyone named Sam, Samuel or Samantha Adams– or anything close– is eligible for a free cold one by heading to celebratesams300th.com. Three hundred entrants will win. Entrants must sign up...
whdh.com
Samuel Adams beer celebrates 300th birthday of Founding Father with free brews
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s iconic beer brewers is celebrating the 300th birthday of Samuel Adams with free beer!. Anyone named Sam, Samuel or Samantha Adams– or anything close– is eligible for a free cold one by heading to celebratesams300th.com. Three hundred entrants will win. Entrants must sign...
whdh.com
Dorchester holds vigil on National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was an afternoon of reflection and healing in Dorchester Sunday. Dozens of people gathered for a ceremony at Pope John Paul II Park. “If Congress has deemed that this is a day where we remember our loved ones who were murdered, then I want to do something about it,” said Pastor Ronald Odom Senior, who is a co-founder at SPOT for Life Foundation.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective John J. Mulligan 29 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective John J. Mulligan: On this day 29 years ago, on September 26, 1993, Detective John James Mulligan was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Walgreen's parking lot on American Legion Highway in Roslindale. Detective Mulligan was a 27...
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and Freedom
(Photo by Julissa Helmuth) Have you ever found a lost dog before and wanted to keep it? The main worry, in this case, would be that the dog already had an owner. Another possible concern is probably one that would never cross your mind. What if the puppy was actually an illegal to own wild animal?
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
whdh.com
Flights from Florida to Boston fill up as Hurricane Ian approaches
BOSTON (WHDH) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, the flights from Florida to Boston are filling up with people looking to avoid the storm. One family struggled to find a flight for their son from Tampa to Boston. They snagged one of the last open seats they could find. “We had...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
