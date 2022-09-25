ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

whdh.com

Oakmont Regional High School, Overlook Middle School cleared after lockdown

ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Oakmont Regional High School, which serves Westminster and Ashburnham, and the Overlook Middle School were in lockdown, according to the two towns’ police departments. The departments’ Facebook posts first emphasized that “there is no interior threat” and it is not an active shooter incident....
ASHBURNHAM, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment

Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
HOPKINTON, MA
whdh.com

Local shelters await transport of cats in Hurricane Ian’s path

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston-area animal shelters are preparing for an influx of Floridian furry friends in preparation for the impact of Hurricane Ian. MSPCA-Angell is flying 42 cats– 28 from the Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter and 14 from Tampa’s Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center– to Worcester Regional Airport, they tweeted.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Sam Adams celebrates its 300th birthday with free beer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s iconic beer brewer Sam Adams is celebrating its 300th birthday with free beer!. Anyone named Sam, Samuel or Samantha Adams– or anything close– is eligible for a free cold one by heading to celebratesams300th.com. Three hundred entrants will win. Entrants must sign up...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester holds vigil on National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was an afternoon of reflection and healing in Dorchester Sunday. Dozens of people gathered for a ceremony at Pope John Paul II Park. “If Congress has deemed that this is a day where we remember our loved ones who were murdered, then I want to do something about it,” said Pastor Ronald Odom Senior, who is a co-founder at SPOT for Life Foundation.
BOSTON, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
Camilo Díaz

Orphaned Pup Finds Family and Freedom

(Photo by Julissa Helmuth) Have you ever found a lost dog before and wanted to keep it? The main worry, in this case, would be that the dog already had an owner. Another possible concern is probably one that would never cross your mind. What if the puppy was actually an illegal to own wild animal?
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Flights from Florida to Boston fill up as Hurricane Ian approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, the flights from Florida to Boston are filling up with people looking to avoid the storm. One family struggled to find a flight for their son from Tampa to Boston. They snagged one of the last open seats they could find. “We had...
BOSTON, MA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BOSTON, MA

