Salmon, ID

Firefighter dies battling the Moose Fire

By Seth Ratliff
 3 days ago
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Saturday, a procession took place for Gerardo Rincon, a fallen firefighter who died battling the moose fire. Gerardo succumbed to a medical emergency while fighting the Moose Fire on September 20 th .

Now, the moose fire is 51 percent contained burning over 1-hundred and 30 thousand acres.

The lower wind speeds and moderate temperatures are expected to limit fire behavior.

Zone 1 remains in a "set" status, while zones 11,12, and 13 as well as the Beartrack mine and Leesburg are in "ready" status.

