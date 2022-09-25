Firefighter dies battling the Moose Fire

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Saturday, a procession took place for Gerardo Rincon, a fallen firefighter who died battling the moose fire. Gerardo succumbed to a medical emergency while fighting the Moose Fire on September 20 th .

Now, the moose fire is 51 percent contained burning over 1-hundred and 30 thousand acres.

The lower wind speeds and moderate temperatures are expected to limit fire behavior.

Zone 1 remains in a "set" status, while zones 11,12, and 13 as well as the Beartrack mine and Leesburg are in "ready" status.

