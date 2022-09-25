ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson wins double-overtime thriller

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fifth-ranked Clemson outlasted No. 21 Wake Forest, 51-45, on Saturday in a double-overtime thriller at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.

Check out some great shots from Saturday’s action-packed game in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK .

What We Heard: B.T. Potter

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter spoke to the media on Monday, Sep. 26 ahead of Saturday’s game versus N.C. State. Potter, who made a 52-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter against Wake Forest, has become (...)
