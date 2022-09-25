Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Several silver linings shine as UMD football sits .500 heading into Homecoming
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team may have fallen to undefeated Sioux Falls University 34-31 last Saturday, but a lot of good things came out of that close loss. The Bulldogs’ starting quarterback Garrett Olson played his first full game this season since suffering an injury in week...
WDIO-TV
UMD moves up to No. 4 in latest USCHO poll, Bell earns WCHA honors
After securing a convincing season opening series sweep over Long Island University, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team has jumped up one spot in the latest rankings. The Bulldogs now sit fourth in the USCHO National Poll. They topped Long Island 4-1 Saturday and 5-0 Sunday,...
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Duluth East, Cloquet football host Victory Day event
Last spring Duluth East held a Unified Track and Field Victory Day for special needs kids, the school brought that tradition back this time to the grid iron this fall. Fans at this past Fridays Duluth East and Cloquet football game where greeted with a heartwarming surprise when the starting lineups were announced.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dbusiness.com
Ted Lindsay Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing 2022
The Ted Lindsay Foundation hosted its 22nd annual Celebrity Golf Outing on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Proceeds of the event directly support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization’s mission to support research and educational programs focusing on the cause and management of autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed silent and live auctions, along with dinner, following 18 holes of golf with a celebrity partner. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
fox2detroit.com
Gas prices at the pump worsen, an expert from Triple A knows why
FOX 2 - It’s almost like everyone blinked and gas prices went up. Triple A says gas prices went up 13 cents compared to a week ago. Unfortunately, Metro Detroit has the highest prices in the state. And for the first time in several weeks — gas prices are...
WDIO-TV
Virginia woman volunteering down in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
Wendy Fredrickson just wrapped up her first full day down in Florida. The Virginia woman is volunteering for the Red Cross and is focused on procurement. “I’ve been a volunteer for seven years, since I retired. It’s a good way to volunteer my time,” she told us Tuesday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Ellie F
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants
Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
Detroit News
Two charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and found Stevens with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Medics pronounced Akeem Stevens dead at the scene.
loyaltylobby.com
Compensation Clinic: Hyatt Place Detroit Auburn Hills – What A Terrible Hotel!
This week the Compensation Clinic case recapitulates a stay at the Hyatt Place Detroit, Auburn Hills, where one of our readers had a really bad stay. Remember that you can always email us, send a message via Facebook or use Twitter and include photos too. We’ll try to cover a Compensation Clinic case here regularly.
Fox17
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
Comments / 0