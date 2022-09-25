ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

UMD moves up to No. 4 in latest USCHO poll, Bell earns WCHA honors

After securing a convincing season opening series sweep over Long Island University, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team has jumped up one spot in the latest rankings. The Bulldogs now sit fourth in the USCHO National Poll. They topped Long Island 4-1 Saturday and 5-0 Sunday,...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Beyond the Playbook: Duluth East, Cloquet football host Victory Day event

Last spring Duluth East held a Unified Track and Field Victory Day for special needs kids, the school brought that tradition back this time to the grid iron this fall. Fans at this past Fridays Duluth East and Cloquet football game where greeted with a heartwarming surprise when the starting lineups were announced.
DULUTH, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Michigan Sports
Duluth, MN
Sports
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Umd#Selling Out#Patriots
dbusiness.com

Ted Lindsay Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing 2022

The Ted Lindsay Foundation hosted its 22nd annual Celebrity Golf Outing on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Proceeds of the event directly support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization’s mission to support research and educational programs focusing on the cause and management of autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed silent and live auctions, along with dinner, following 18 holes of golf with a celebrity partner. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Ellie F

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
Banana 101.5

Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
LAPEER, MI
Detroit News

Two charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and found Stevens with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Medics pronounced Akeem Stevens dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy