Ole Miss ground game ranks No. 4 in nation and continues to impress
OXFORD, Miss. – Prior to Saturday’s game against Tulsa, many in the college football world described the Ole Miss rushing attack as a three-headed monster. But before kickoff, Ulysees Bennett IV was ruled out of the game due to an injury. TCU transfer Zach Evans was sidelined during the game because of a medical issue. That left true freshman Quinshon Judkins to carry the bulk of the running game’s load.
Ole Miss players not satisfied with performance in win over Tulsa, will look to improve in all areas ahead of Kentucky
OXFORD, Miss. – After Ole Miss defeated Tulsa 35-27 Saturday, there were certainly parties along fraternity row on campus. Surely The Grove saw its share of people celebrating prior to packing up their tents and the Square in Oxford must’ve seen its revelers in the post-game hours. There...
Lane Kiffin knows mistakes made against Tulsa bring opportunities for Rebels to learn
OXFORD, Miss. – Although Ole Miss won the game, there were a number of things that went awry for Lane Kiffin’s squad this past Saturday against Tulsa. But with a matchup against No. 7 Kentucky looming this week, the urgency for these mistakes to be fixed has been compounded.
Three Takeaways from the Rebels’ 35-27 win over Tulsa
OXFORD, Miss. — It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but Ole Miss moved to 4-0 after knocking off Tulsa at home Saturday. The Rebels have now concluded the 2022 non-conference slate and will prepare for the rigors of the SEC portion of the schedule. There’s a lot to talk about...
SEC Wrap-Up: A Look at the League’s Week-Four Action
OXFORD, Miss. – “When you wish upon a star…..”. After the fourth week of Southeastern Conference football action, each team wants to have a few coins to toss into the gridiron wishing well. It could be for health, forgiveness or to just wish the season would hurry up and end.
Everything Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin Said in His Monday Press Conference
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday to recap his team’s win over Tulsa and preview the Rebels’ Southeastern Conference opener this weekend against Kentucky. A transcript can be found below:. Opening statement…. “Recapping the game, sometimes you...
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Kick Time Set, Game Televised on SEC Network
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s game at Vanderbilt on Oct. 8 has been slated for a 3 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. It will mark the 97th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to...
Ole Miss, Realtree Partner on Football Helmet, Exclusive Gear
OXFORD, Miss. — (Release) In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include...
News and Notables in Ole Miss’ 35-27 win over Tulsa
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss fought off a pesky Tulsa team in a 35-27 win over the Golden Hurricane in Vaught-Hemingway Saturday. Here are the news and notables from the game, courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics. SERIES INFORMATION. • This marked the fourth all-time meeting between Ole Miss and...
SEC Nation Heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss Hosts No. 8 Kentucky
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday,...
Ole Miss moves up two spots in AP Top 25 rankings
There are seven teams in the SEC who are ranked in the AP Poll: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (7), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (14), A&M (17), and Arkansas (20). Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky this coming Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Evelyn has covered...
