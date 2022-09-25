ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss ground game ranks No. 4 in nation and continues to impress

OXFORD, Miss. – Prior to Saturday’s game against Tulsa, many in the college football world described the Ole Miss rushing attack as a three-headed monster. But before kickoff, Ulysees Bennett IV was ruled out of the game due to an injury. TCU transfer Zach Evans was sidelined during the game because of a medical issue. That left true freshman Quinshon Judkins to carry the bulk of the running game’s load.
Three Takeaways from the Rebels’ 35-27 win over Tulsa

OXFORD, Miss. — It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but Ole Miss moved to 4-0 after knocking off Tulsa at home Saturday. The Rebels have now concluded the 2022 non-conference slate and will prepare for the rigors of the SEC portion of the schedule. There’s a lot to talk about...
SEC Wrap-Up: A Look at the League’s Week-Four Action

OXFORD, Miss. – “When you wish upon a star…..”. After the fourth week of Southeastern Conference football action, each team wants to have a few coins to toss into the gridiron wishing well. It could be for health, forgiveness or to just wish the season would hurry up and end.
Everything Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin Said in His Monday Press Conference

OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday to recap his team’s win over Tulsa and preview the Rebels’ Southeastern Conference opener this weekend against Kentucky. A transcript can be found below:. Opening statement…. “Recapping the game, sometimes you...
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Kick Time Set, Game Televised on SEC Network

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s game at Vanderbilt on Oct. 8 has been slated for a 3 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. It will mark the 97th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to...
Ole Miss, Realtree Partner on Football Helmet, Exclusive Gear

OXFORD, Miss. — (Release) In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include...
News and Notables in Ole Miss’ 35-27 win over Tulsa

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss fought off a pesky Tulsa team in a 35-27 win over the Golden Hurricane in Vaught-Hemingway Saturday. Here are the news and notables from the game, courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics. SERIES INFORMATION. • This marked the fourth all-time meeting between Ole Miss and...
SEC Nation Heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss Hosts No. 8 Kentucky

OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday,...
Ole Miss moves up two spots in AP Top 25 rankings

There are seven teams in the SEC who are ranked in the AP Poll: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (7), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (14), A&M (17), and Arkansas (20). Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky this coming Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Evelyn has covered...
