ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Hikes with Holden: The Trail with a Big Imprint

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Located about an hour west of Grants Pass is Babyfoot Lake, but I promise you, it'll leave a big imprint after you visit. The drive to the trailhead is half the fun, you start on Redwood Highway turn at Eight-Dollar Mountain and eventually find yourself driving through a narrow bridge that leads to miles of (you guessed it) windy forest service roads.
GRANTS PASS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Montague, CA
Local
California Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Society
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/26 – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass, Officers Investigate Shooting in Downtown Medford

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Animal Abuse/Neglect Search Warrant – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass. Josephine County Animal Control Officers received a...
GRANTS PASS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Hot Air Balloon Festival#Softball#Hot Air Balloons#Linus Parade#Montague Living#Rise
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
krcrtv.com

An 11-year-old's courage inspires many

Montague, CALIF. — The Montague Balloon Fest is known for bringing people together and this year it's more than ever. Since its last time in 2018, lots had changed especially for one very special little boy Miles Isbell. In September of 2020, Miles had a doctor's appointment that would...
MONTAGUE, CA
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Hazardous materials drop-off day left explosives to manage in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A hazardous material drop-off day in Grants Pass left some potentially very hazardous material today: an explosive hazard. Grants Pass Fire/Rescue (GPFR) says a pound container of toxic material dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation turned out to be "an explosive hazard." It says the drop-off...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Government Technology

Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team

(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home

SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
GRANTS PASS, OR
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022

Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
EUREKA, CA
kptv.com

13 malnourished dogs rescued from Grants Pass boarding business

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth...
GRANTS PASS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy