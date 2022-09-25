Read full article on original website
KTVL
Hikes with Holden: The Trail with a Big Imprint
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Located about an hour west of Grants Pass is Babyfoot Lake, but I promise you, it'll leave a big imprint after you visit. The drive to the trailhead is half the fun, you start on Redwood Highway turn at Eight-Dollar Mountain and eventually find yourself driving through a narrow bridge that leads to miles of (you guessed it) windy forest service roads.
KTVL
Rogue Valley Farm 2 School is hosting a concert to promote farming education
MEDFORD — Passing down the education of farming and the importance of fresh produce is what Rogue Valley Farm 2 School prides itself on. The organization has decided to expand its outreach and host events on partnership farms to keep raising awareness of nutrition. “Students are also learning skills...
KTVL
Two Siskiyou County zones east of Lake Shastina evacuated from 97 fire
LAKE SHASTINA — Updated at 10:00 p.m. Earlier today the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the Juniper Valley/Lake Shastina area amid reports of an active wildfire. According to CAL Fire all forward spread has been stopped, and the fire is 25% contained at about 30 acres.
krcrtv.com
Forward spread stopped on 97 Fire near Lake Shastina, evacuations reduced
LAKE SHASTINA, Calif. — Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued near the Lake Shastina community in Siskiyou County due to a new vegetation fire being called the 97 Fire. CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County said, as of 8:52 p.m. on Sept. 27, the fire is burning just...
Mount Shasta Herald
UPDATE: Fire near Lake Shastina grows to more than 10 acres; evacuations ordered
Cal Fire reported that the fire east of Lake Shastina has grown to more than 10 acres, with zero percent containment. There was no word as to whether any structures were damaged or were threatened by the blaze, called the Big Springs Fire. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
KDRV
Jackson County & City of Medford looking for community response on wildfire smoke
MEDFORD, Ore-- With wildfire smoke now a common occurrence in Southern Oregon, Jackson County and the City of Medford want to hear about how wildfire and prescribed fire smoke is impacting the Jackson County community. According to Jackson County's website, officials are hoping to gather community input through the "Jackson...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/26 – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass, Officers Investigate Shooting in Downtown Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Animal Abuse/Neglect Search Warrant – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass. Josephine County Animal Control Officers received a...
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Natural gas leak at Scenic Middle School under control in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Firefighters and police responded to a natural gas leak reported along Scenic Avenue in Central Point this afternoon. Central Point School District's (CPSD) Scenic Middle School is the location where an emergency responder confirmed a natural gas line break during the noon hour. CPSD just sent...
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
KTVL
Fire crews in Grants Pass find explosive hazardous materials at annual waste drop-off day
GRANTS PASS — Fire crews in Grants Pass found explosive hazardous materials which were dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation during the annual Hazardous Materials drop-off day. The annual event allows residents to drop off up to one cubic yard of Household Hazardous Waste like old cleaning supplies, pesticides,...
KTVL
Ashland Food Project in need of donors after seeing a continued decline
ASHLAND — Inflation has taken its toll on nonprofit programs throughout the nation. Locally, Ashland Food Project lost a total of 1,200 donors over the last three years, with fears that a decline in donors might continue. Ashland Food Project was founded 13 years ago, the way that it...
krcrtv.com
An 11-year-old's courage inspires many
Montague, CALIF. — The Montague Balloon Fest is known for bringing people together and this year it's more than ever. Since its last time in 2018, lots had changed especially for one very special little boy Miles Isbell. In September of 2020, Miles had a doctor's appointment that would...
KDRV
UPDATE: Animal neglect case grows with dead animals, marijuana in Selma
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people wanted for animal neglect accusations in Josephine County could face more criminal charges today. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says it's looking for a couple whose residence left 16 animals unattended where JCSO staff found them. JCSO says when its officers, Animal Control...
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
KDRV
Hazardous materials drop-off day left explosives to manage in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A hazardous material drop-off day in Grants Pass left some potentially very hazardous material today: an explosive hazard. Grants Pass Fire/Rescue (GPFR) says a pound container of toxic material dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation turned out to be "an explosive hazard." It says the drop-off...
Government Technology
Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team
(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
kptv.com
13 malnourished dogs rescued from Grants Pass boarding business
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth...
