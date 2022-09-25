Read full article on original website
Related
HuffPost
Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida, Threatening Damaging Floods And High Winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents rushed to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee from oncoming Hurricane Ian, fearing the monstrous storm that knocked out power to all of Cuba and its 11 million people would slam into their state’s west coast with catastrophic winds and flooding on Wednesday.
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
305 Dogs Rescued In 'Biggest Takedown' Of South Carolina Dogfighting Ring Ever
The sting operation in multiple counties also yielded 20 arrests, 30 guns and $40,000 in cash, the DOJ said.
HuffPost
No Surprise: Texas Gov. Didn't 'Eliminate All Rapists' As Promised After Anti-Abortion Law
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas’ new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Fetterman Enlists Local Sheriff For TV Ad Rebutting Soft-On-Crime Charge
“John Fetterman has the courage to do what's right,” the suburban Philadelphia sheriff says of the Democrat. “Dr. Oz doesn't know a thing about crime."
Sandy Hook Parent Was Sent Pictures Of Dead Kids By Hoaxers, Alex Jones Trial Reveals
"I got sent pictures of dead kids because [hoaxers said] as a 'crisis actor' I didn’t know what dead kids looked like," Nicole Hockley testified in the trial of Alex Jones.
HuffPost
Kentucky Man Who Shot Classmates At 14 Imprisoned For Life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
Ohio Sheriff's Office Employees Wrestled Inmates, Sheriff Says
Three Fairfield County Sheriff's Office employees “staged matches" with county jail inmates in June, the sheriff said.
Comments / 0