ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida, Threatening Damaging Floods And High Winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents rushed to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee from oncoming Hurricane Ian, fearing the monstrous storm that knocked out power to all of Cuba and its 11 million people would slam into their state’s west coast with catastrophic winds and flooding on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
HuffPost

Kentucky Man Who Shot Classmates At 14 Imprisoned For Life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy