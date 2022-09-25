Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear
Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
Mac Jones laughs, tells reporters to ask Bill Belichick about his injury instead
"He likes those questions," Jones said with a laugh. Mac Jones didn’t say much about his injured ankle Monday afternoon. Instead, he had a laugh while telling reporters to ask head coach Bill Belichick instead. “He likes to answer those questions,” Jones said with a laugh. “You can ask...
ESPN
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Bill Belichick explained why Lil’Jordan Humphrey is playing more than Kendrick Bourne
Even without Jakobi Meyers, Bourne's snaps were limited again on Sunday. Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is still playing a reduced amount of snaps compared to last season. During Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, Bourne played 18 offensive snaps, which was the least among Patriots wide receivers. That coincided...
RELATED PEOPLE
Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees. One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday
The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played for the Ravens in Week 2...
4 things to know about Brian Hoyer, the Patriots’ backup quarterback
Hoyer has started games for a whopping seven different teams. With Mac Jones likely to miss multiple games due to a severe high ankle sprain, the Patriots are turning to a familiar face to lead the offense. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is set to start against the Packers on Sunday....
Comments / 0