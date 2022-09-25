ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear

Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees. One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played for the Ravens in Week 2...
BALTIMORE, MD

