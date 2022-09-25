ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk finds needed-scoring in win

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZNp6_0i9CjrOV00

NORWALK — Still searching.

But as the Norwalk girls soccer team continues to try and find ways to score, the Truckers also keep winning.

Norwalk controlled a 5-2 win over visiting Vermilion on Saturday in a non-league match at Contractors Stadium. It also served as senior recognition day for the program at the Warren C. Whitney Complex.

With the win, Norwalk improved to 7-4 overall. The Truckers have a total of 11 seniors in the program, including Joscey Thomas, who scored a pair of goals with an assist.

“It was great to get all our seniors on the field and contributing,” Norwalk head coach Michelle Sandor said. “That was a great reason to be celebrating today.

“Vermilion has a decent program with a couple really good attackers, so you never know when they are going to score and what you’re going to see against them. It was a good win for us.”

Also scoring for Norwalk was senior Hannah Steffanni, sophomore Abby Koenig and sophomore Alexys Daniels. Senior Summer Moehlman had two assists, and sophomore goalkeeper Lilly Farmer made six saves.

Much of this season has been about finding consistent scoring for the Truckers. Norwalk graduated Nyah Daniels from the past four seasons. Daniels, now at NCAA Division II Ohio Dominican University, scored 144 goals for Norwalk — the fourth-most in Ohio high school history.

Norwalk is averaging 2.6 goals per game this season. That number is down from 3.8 per game in 2021 and 4.3 per game in 2020.

“We have a lot of players who can shoot,” Sandor said. “We’ve had to learn how to score without Nyah, and that’s taken some time. It’s something we still have to work on every day in practice. It’s something we have to continue to improve on.

“We’re great at possessing the ball and we’re great at defending, but it’s the scoring that has been a struggle for us.”

Sandor said Koenig, who has scored six goals this season, is starting to grow into a consistent scoring threat. Seniors Thomas and Steffanni also each have six goals this season for the Truckers.

“Abby has been a great offensive threat for us,” she said. “She has definitely stepped up. Her intensity on every play is unmatched, so you can’t beat having that constant threat on the field.”

Norwalk is 5-1 in SBC Lake Division play entering Monday’s league match at Clyde.

The Truckers — who are 42-2-2 in in five plus seasons in the SBC Lake — lost 1-0 at Perkins (7-1-1, 5-0) on Sept. 14. The rematch is slated for Oct. 3 in Norwalk.

“I think we have played great overall except for when we played at Perkins,” Sandor said. “We’re excited to see them again at our place and hopefully play a better match against them.

“Regardless of the outcome, I want us to play better against them and see how we match up,” she added. “That’s a big one for us obviously as far as the league. After that, we look forward to the tournament, which is always a tough bracket. It all kinds of depends on our draw, because there are so many great teams in there.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
nbc24.com

Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perkins Township, OH
State
Ohio State
Vermilion, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Clyde, OH
Norwalk, OH
Sports
City
Vermilion, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Norwalk police: 11-year-old boy found safe

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives said an 11-year-old boy who didn’t show up at school Tuesday, was found safe. According to Norwalk police, Ethan Barker was located Tuesday afternoon.
NORWALK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Ohio Dominican University#Truckers#Ncaa Division Ii
Cleveland.com

Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
AVON LAKE, OH
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain water plant back up and running following fire

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
WELLINGTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
162
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy