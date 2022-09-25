Read full article on original website
Community organizations prepare to help ahead of potential weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although we aren’t expecting to catch the brunt of the storm, local volunteers and power crews are getting ready to jump into action if needed. “Our biggest hope would be that none of this is needed. Somehow it dissipates and goes on, but we don’t live on those kinds of hoops. We always want to be prepared,” said Executive Director of the American Red Cross of East Central Georgia Susan Ladreth-Everitt.
Aiken County getting ready for possible rain, gusting winds from Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian churned in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, preparations were underway locally for any impact the storm might have following its expected landfall in Florida. Weather forecasts were calling for gusting winds and heavy rainfall in Aiken County and the surrounding area later this week. “Obviously,...
CSRA may see severe weather from Hurricane Ian: How you can prepare
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida’s coast in the coming days and the CSRA is expected to see severe weather if the weakened storm rolls through at the end of the week. We don’t get full force hurricanes, but it doesn’t hurt to be ready for any severe storms from […]
Augusta residents express concerns over low-lying areas ahead of storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After mass evacuations during Hurricane Irma, the entire state took another look at the evacuation plan. The shelters aren’t just here for out-of-town guests. There are concerns those low-lying areas in town could have trouble. “I’m just afraid that this could be the time that...
3 flights delayed after brief runway closure at Augusta airport
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three commercial flights were delayed Monday morning after the runway at Augusta Regional Airport had to be temporarily closed. The closure happened after the landing gear failed for a single-engine plane around 9:15 a.m., according to a statement from the airport. There were no cancellations but...
Schools shift football, class schedules as Hurricane Ian looms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School districts across the region are preparing for Hurricane Ian by rescheduling football games and altering plans for school days. The storm tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida.
Augusta airport fire crews to conduct burn training this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport Fire Department will be conducting live burn exercises this week as a training simulation. It’ll take place from 1-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The burn exercise will include aircraft props designed provide a thorough training opportunity for the...
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Augusta family to compete on Family Feud tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta family will be featured on an all-new episode of Family Feud tonight. Our morning team got an exclusive sneak preview ahead of Tuesday night's show. You can catch Family Feud tonight and every weeknight at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
Work begins on Betty’s Branch at Riverside Park
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Parks and Recs is opening a new dock at Riverside Park. It’s called Betty’s Branch, and work has already begun to tear down the old dock. It feeds into the Savannah River, which is a big draw for local kayakers. We caught...
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
Crash in North Augusta shuts down southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A crash in North Augusta is slowing traffic. According to dispatch all southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at Interstate 20 are shutdown. Traffic is being rerouted. Two vehicles were involved. It’s unknown if there are injuries at this time.
Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
Aiken public schools, Aiken Tech monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
For the second year in a row, an IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta athlete dies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta announced the death of a race participant following Sunday’s triathlon event. Race officials say during the swim portion, the athlete needed medical attention before being transported to a local hospital, where they died Monday. “We share our greatest sympathies with the family...
Ironman 70.3 Augusta comes to an end
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ironman triathlon is over now, but it’s one of the events competitors and spectators look forward to. Downtown Augusta transformed as over 2,000 athletes swam, biked and hit the pavement Sunday. The sun wasn’t even fully out as athletes from 33 countries started their...
One dead in Single-Vehicle Crash in Orangeburg County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. According to highway patrol, the accident happened on Tuesday at 9:55 P.M. on U.S. Highway 76. Authorities say there was only one person in the car. Highway patrol says the...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Folk Victorian Farmhouse, Circa 1890, Columbia County
The house has different architectural elements, including Neoclassical and Folk Victorian. It’s located just south of Harlem. It’s a beautiful structure in an ideal setting.
wgac.com
5 Can’t Miss Fall Events In And Around Augusta
Fall colors may not arrive for a while, but the calendar is full of fall events in and around Augusta. Music, family fun, even a walk with the spirits. One of our favorite events is supporting the Miracle Mile Walk in October. Be Part of the Miracle. Saturday, October 15,...
MCG: Math model shows millions of COVID cases may have gone unreported
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Researchers found millions of COVID cases may have gone unreported in the first two and half years of the pandemic. According to the World Health Organization, there have been more than half a billion COVID cases and more than 6 million deaths reported worldwide. As staggering...
New arrest made in Josey football homecoming shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured two people at a Josey High School football gathering. Jamel Robinson, 19, surrendered Monday at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He was wanted in connection with a...
