Rochester, NY

Vehicle crashed into pole on Bay Street and N. Goodman

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers responded to the area of North Goodman Street and Bay Street after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 59-year-old male lost control of his car while driving eastbound on Bay Street and struck a pole east of North Goodman Street, breaking it and causing wires to come down. The vehicle continued driving east and then struck an unoccupied vehicle near Winterroth Street.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation as police continue to investigate. Charges may be pending.

RG&E is working to repair the pole and traffic will be closed for repairs.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Angel Delorm
3d ago

we live on the corner it was a bad accident guy seemed to be under the influence of drugs someone gave him narcan he took out 2 electric poles hit one car and then slammed into our neighbors car in there driveway

