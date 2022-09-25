Lynn Haven offering sandbags for residents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The City of Lynn Haven is giving away sandbags as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way through the Caribbean.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents.

You can pick up the sand at the front entry way of the sports complex due to construction.

Officials said as soon as you enter the park you will make a right and the sand is located at the edge of the pavement.

You can pick up bags at Cain Griffin Park and A.L. Kinsaul concessions.

Cain Griffin Park concessions will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Wednesday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

A.L. Kinsaul is open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.

The sand is self-serve. You are asked to bring a shovel to fill up your bags. You must also bring your driver’s license. The limit is 10 bags per household.

