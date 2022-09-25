ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven offering sandbags for residents

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGblu_0i9CjFIF00

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The City of Lynn Haven is giving away sandbags as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way through the Caribbean.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents.

You can pick up the sand at the front entry way of the sports complex due to construction.

DeSantis expands state of emergency to all of Florida for Tropical Storm Ian

Officials said as soon as you enter the park you will make a right and the sand is located at the edge of the pavement.

You can pick up bags at Cain Griffin Park and A.L. Kinsaul concessions.

Cain Griffin Park concessions will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Wednesday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

5 PM UPDATE: Hurricane warning declared for Grand Cayman ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

A.L. Kinsaul is open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.

The sand is self-serve. You are asked to bring a shovel to fill up your bags. You must also bring your driver’s license. The limit is 10 bags per household.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Panama City commissioners approve new Millville boat ramp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners expect to begin construction on a new boat ramp at Snug Harbor in Watson Bayou in the next 4-6 weeks.  “We’re trying to set a standard for what boat ramps should be across the city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. The project will cost more than […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Second Annual Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo underway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Calling anglers of all ages! The Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo is currently underway offering 17 days of fishing and great prizes. There are over 120 categories, daily winner prizes, along with a newly added Jackpot fish category totaling in a $2500 cash prize. They have weigh-ins happening daily between 10 […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

RV parks fill up with Hurricane Ian evacuees

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa and Ft. Myers. Many of those residents have decided not to stick around and some will wind up in the Panhandle. Phones at a Marianna R-V park are ringing off the hook. Florida Caverns RV […]
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Hurricane Ian Sunset

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds from the outflow of Hurricane Ian gave us a spectacular sunset over NWFL. The cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals and those crystals bend the light giving us the spectacular pink, orange, and red colors. Check out the pictures and submit your own here...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Plans for new MLK Rec Center progress

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is moving forward with plans for a new Martin Luther King Recreation Center. Commissioners approved consideration of a construction bid for a new 30,000-square-foot building. Commissioners said the new rec center will have two indoor basketball courts. The previous building only had one court. It will also have […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

What should be in your Hurricane kit?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – While a hurricane kit is most likely on the minds of folks in Franklin County, it’s something all of us should remember. There are certain items every hurricane survival kit needs. The first thing on the hurricane disaster kit is a category of general supplies such as: Make a list […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hurricane hotline opens to answer common questions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are ready to answer questions you may have about Hurricane Ian. The CIC or Citizens Information Center hotline will provide as many answers as possible. While the storm isn’t a big threat for us in the Panhandle, they still want to help worried residents. Bay County officials […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Bay County holds Hurricane Ian update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State and local leaders came together in Bay County Monday morning to offer information and encouragement as residents wait and watch Hurricane Ian. “We all know how this goes,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City). “If you live in Bay County you have seen this before.” He added that local […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandbags#A L Kinsaul#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Local first responders prepare to help with Hurricane Ian

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — During some of the Panhandle’s most difficult times, first responders from across the state of Florida came to the rescue. Our local heroes said they couldn’t have gotten through Hurricane Michael and the more recent wildfires, without the unification. Now it’s their time to return the favor. As Hurricane Ian’s […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Proposed Performing Arts Center has big price tag

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wilson Butler Architects proposed its conceptual design for the new Panama City Performing Arts and Events Center at the city’s workshop on Tuesday. The design features large windows for the waterfront views, an outdoor market, a theatre that can seat 1,600 people or accommodate standing room for 3,000. Officials said […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County prepares for Hurricane Ian

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials are taking no chances with Hurricane Ian urging everyone from the Florida Panhandle to Tampa Bay to get prepared. State and local officials held a news conference on Monday at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. “We urge you to keep your guard up,” […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wkgc.org

Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center

Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center – Hurricane Ian. The Bay County Emergency Operations Center hosted a press conference earlier today to give a briefing on Hurricane Ian. Bay County will potentially receive heavy rainfall from this storm and officials ask residents to stay weather aware at this time. The best place to find updates are through local media teams, National Weather services, and Bay County social media (Bay County, Florida Emergency Services).
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Filling up ahead of a potential storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With all eyes on the storm activity in the Gulf, people in our area are preparing in case Hurricane Ian comes our way. A big part of being ready is making sure your cars and other vehicles are fueled up. NewsChannel 7 talked to District Manager Scott Owen of Applegreen Express Lane Gas Stations of one local gas station chain.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Walton County Fire Rescue named top EMS in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue was named the Florida Health 2022 EMS Provider of the year. They were recognized by the Florida Department of Health at the State EMS Advisory Council meetings in Orlando last week. Currently, Walton County is without a hospital in the area, which makes fire rescue the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last several days, Waffle House, the restaurant famous for breakfast and always being open, has become a hot topic on social media. Most versions of the reference go like this: “I’ll know Hurricane Ian will be an issue if The Waffle House closes.” Waffle House officials caution that […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

The Panhandle is not in the path of Ian high fire danger & breezy conditions

Panama City FL. (WMBB) – The panhandle is expecting just a minor impact from Hurricane Ian. High waves, Breezy conditions, and high fire danger are the main issues across the area. Rainfall is expected to be just spotty showers that going Thursday through Saturday. The highest winds are expected to be along the coast with 20-30 mph there and gusts up to 40 mph will be possible locally across the area. With the dry conditions, high fire danger will be present with the breezy conditions. Please do not burn outdoors if possible over the coming days.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues to Strengthen

This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. 10 PM Update PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The track of Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less. Most of the panhandle at this point will see less than […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy