Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons

A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

WATCH: Ryan Day, Tim Walton and Mitch Rossi discuss Rutgers game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes will wrap-up a five-game homestand as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. Head coach Ryan Day along with secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and tight end Mitch Rossi spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Not much changes atop the college polls

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes remained No. 3 in both major college football polls after burying Wisconsin 52-21 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night. Georgia remained No. 1, despite beating Kent State in less than dominating fashion, followed by Alabama. Michigan and Clemson held their places at No. 4 and No. 5.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin

Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
MADISON, WI
#Ohio State#American Football
nbc15.com

Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash

OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
MADISON, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap. A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities. The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska

OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
MADISON, WI
WOWT

1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half. Anke Boudreau, 74, of...
OGALLALA, NE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Weaker concealed carry laws linked to increase in gun crimes, study shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Weakened concealed carry laws are associated with an estimated 9.5% increase in rates of criminal assaults with firearms, according to research published last week. That relationship is most pronounced in places that allow people convicted of violent misdemeanor crimes to carry a concealed firearm. Those states...
COLUMBUS, OH
otenews.com

College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus

On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
FITCHBURG, WI
doingmoretoday.com

Building Community: Ella Apartments in Madison, Wisconsin

Last June, locals gathered in Eken Park to pay homage to the site while welcoming a new neighbor for the grand opening of a five-story, 135-unit building that includes a stunning 3,400-square foot mural by local artist Bill Rebholz. Located on East Washington Avenue, the highly visible Ella Apartments houses...
MADISON, WI
WOWK 13 News

2 arrests made in Parkersburg murder

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Two arrests have been made for the murder of a Parkersburg man. The Parkersburg Police Department says that a grand jury indicted 21-year-old George Justin Smith, of Columbus, Ohio, and 23-year-old Donavon Tyler McCune, of Parkersburg, for the May 17 murder of Terrance Mill Jr. They were both also indicted for robbery, presentation […]
PARKERSBURG, WV

