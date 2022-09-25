Read full article on original website
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: OCPS extends school closures; OIA to halt commercial flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida. Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia
The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
fox35orlando.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
WESH
Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch
With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.
fox35orlando.com
'People are just scared': Inland Florida residents brace for Hurricane Ian's impacts
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - As hundreds of thousands of Floridians evacuate parts of the western Florida coasts with the approach of Hurricane Ian, inland residents aren't sitting idly by. Rainfall totals could reach up to a foot along with hurricane-force winds, according to the National Weather Service. "People are just...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
iheart.com
Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian
Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. Bethune-Cookman University announced it would close its campus and evacuate on Monday starting at noon. No classes will be held Monday. Classes will resume online Tuesday. In a statement, school...
flaglerlive.com
Hurricane Ian’s Path Into West Florida Would Cause Tropical Winds, Heavy Rain and Floods in Flagler
For previous coverage, go here. Jump to sandbag locations here. Monday, 3:15 p.m. update: Closures and cancellations:: All local garbage collections in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell and the county are cancelled Thursday and Friday. No not put your garbage out. All Palm Coast government facilities will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Friday. City staff will be working through the Emergency Operations Center at City Hall to monitor and respond to the storm throughout the duration of the event.
Hurricane Ian: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way into the Gulf and threatens Florida, local schools are making changes to normal schedules. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. Osceola County:. All Osceola County public...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
click orlando
Orange County mayor declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is urging those living in the county to prepare ahead of Hurricane Ian. “Now is the time to get prepared,” Demings said Monday during a news conference at Orange County’s Emergency Operations Center at 6590 Amory Court in Winter Park.
WESH
Orlando mayor warns residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian to potentially make direct hit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando and Orange County emergency operation centers are up and running and tracking Ian. “If it's close to the west coast, yes, more rain in that particular area, more wind in that particular area,” Orlando emergency manager Manuel Soto said. Soto and a small crew...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County wildlife preserve relocating animals in preparation for Hurricane Ian
MERRITT ISLAND - Lina and Jeremy Graves run a wildlife preserve in Brevard County, Florida called Romelia Farms. The farm flooded after a storm two weeks ago, and at the time, Jeremy said, "We’ve never seen anything like this since we’ve been here. Makes you wonder what a hurricane’s going to do."
Hurricane Ian brings flooding threat to Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian moves closer, all eyes in Seminole County are turning to the Saint Johns River. Anyone near the river and lakes in the area are at risk of flooding, and emergency officials have concerns with Hurricane Ian approaching because the water is already high due this year’s rain.
Orange County Public Schools tentatively go ahead with classes, activities this week
Orange County Public Schools has no plans to cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to an update shared by the school on Sunday. "At this time, there are no plans to cancel school or extracurricular activities for Monday or Tuesday," they said Sunday evening. "You will receive another update tomorrow evening as we get more information on the storm’s path." The announcement comes as Central Florida is staring down a possible category 4 hurricane making landfall.
Osceola County residents prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian’s projected path inches closer
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents were busy Tuesday getting their last-minute preparations in place as they braced for Hurricane Ian. Heritage Park in Kissimmee was packed again Tuesday with people filling up sandbags. Osceola County Emergency Management Officials provided an update and warned residents they had mere...
