Lake Mary, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Florida State
fox35orlando.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch

With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian

Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. Bethune-Cookman University announced it would close its campus and evacuate on Monday starting at noon. No classes will be held Monday. Classes will resume online Tuesday. In a statement, school...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Hurricane Ian’s Path Into West Florida Would Cause Tropical Winds, Heavy Rain and Floods in Flagler

For previous coverage, go here. Jump to sandbag locations here. Monday, 3:15 p.m. update: Closures and cancellations:: All local garbage collections in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell and the county are cancelled Thursday and Friday. No not put your garbage out. All Palm Coast government facilities will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Friday. City staff will be working through the Emergency Operations Center at City Hall to monitor and respond to the storm throughout the duration of the event.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Hurricane Ian: School closures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way into the Gulf and threatens Florida, local schools are making changes to normal schedules. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. Osceola County:. All Osceola County public...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orange County Public Schools tentatively go ahead with classes, activities this week

Orange County Public Schools has no plans to cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to an update shared by the school on Sunday. "At this time, there are no plans to cancel school or extracurricular activities for Monday or Tuesday," they said Sunday evening. "You will receive another update tomorrow evening as we get more information on the storm’s path." The announcement comes as Central Florida is staring down a possible category 4 hurricane making landfall.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Osceola County residents prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian’s projected path inches closer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents were busy Tuesday getting their last-minute preparations in place as they braced for Hurricane Ian. Heritage Park in Kissimmee was packed again Tuesday with people filling up sandbags. Osceola County Emergency Management Officials provided an update and warned residents they had mere...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

